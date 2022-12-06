The Nutcracker – A Truly Cracking Ballet

At the back end of November, The Northern Ballet came to Norwich with their rendition of The Nutcracker. I’ve been going to the ballet with my mam since I was a young child – in fact, The Nutcracker was the first ballet I ever saw! So, of course, I had to take myself to the theatre and revisit the classic tale.

The Nutcracker was first created in 1892, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, scored by the masterful Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Each adaptation varies to some degree, but it generally follows the story of a girl on Christmas Eve, where she receives a wooden nutcracker soldier from her uncle. During the night, he brings the nutcracker to life and the newly transformed Prince takes young Clara on a magical journey, defeating a mouse army along the way.

If you haven’t seen this dance before, I can’t recommend it enough. It isn’t one of my favourite ballets, but it was so much fun to watch. The dancers were incredible, and their technique was breath-taking. Even the Mouse King had an excellent performance – bringing some slightly modern moves to the stage. In a moment I swore was a fever dream of mine, when taunting the Nutcracker Prince, the Mouse King flossed, did a bit of Thriller, and channelled his inner John Travolta with some Night Fever. If the audience hadn’t been laughing away, I would have assumed I’d imagined it.

Kirica Takahashi took on the main role of Clara in the performance I saw, stunning us all with the genuine excitement and joy she portrayed throughout. She perfectly embodied the childlike wonder of a girl on Christmas Eve, experiencing true magic for the first time. Archie Sherman was incredibly mischievous, flying across the stage as the troublemaker brother, Frederic. Sarah Chun dazzled in both her roles; the beautiful and sensible older sister, Louise, and as the ever-mystical Sugar Plum Fairy, wowing us all with her amazing solo. Gavin McCaig was incredible as the mysterious and magical Herr Drosselmeyer, flourishing his cape and acting with full dramatic flair.

The costumes and set designs impressed me throughout – I couldn’t choose where to look throughout the ballroom scenes, as all the dresses were beautiful, and the Christmas tree sparkled. You’ll leave the theatre feeling lighter than ever, as the show ends in such a wholesome manner, proving, once again, that dance really can make an impact.