Way too many TV shows get cancelled before they can wrap everything up perfectly (I’ll forever be sad about Julie and the Phantoms), or they go on for far too long and the endings are ruined (I’m looking at you, Supernatural). However, I’m here to talk about the shows that had the most satisfying endings, who got to say the perfect goodbyes. Warning: this article will contain spoilers.
- New Girl – Whilst it only had eight episodes in the final season, it delivered! The last episode shows the gang playing True American as they pack up the loft, flashing forward to the future when all of them are playing together with their kids. It’s a simple way of showing that they stayed part of each other’s lives and kept the traditions that were so special to them. Their goodbye to the loft is the viewers’ goodbye to them, and it perfectly blends humour, longing, and new beginnings.
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 8 of B99 shows Jake question his place in the 99 alongside his role as a father. The final two episodes act as an ode to the rest of the show, as the team pull off one last ‘Halloween’ Heist. Unknown to them, Jake is trying to pull of the perfect goodbye, having resigned from the force to become a stay-at-home-father. In classic heist fashion, nothing goes to plan, and emotions are high. However, it truly is the perfect goodbye, aided by a tear-jerking scene of the team entering the lift together for the last time, closing on Jake’s smiling face. It’s safe to say this had me sobbing.
- Superstore – As their store closes down, the team worry about the next steps in their life. Pressure is put on all of them to find new jobs and some of them are forced to make some tough decisions. One of the final moments has Garrett saying his goodbye to the store and to the team, in an unusual display of affection. It’s a beautiful moment, hearing the jokester of the group say something emotional, and it’s shot so perfectly, playing over a montage of the futures they all face. The final scene shows a reunion of the Cloud 9 gang at Glenn’s place, proving how much of a family they all became. Again, another tear-jerker, no matter how many times I watch it.
- Alexa and Katie – The entire show documents their friendship as they go through Alexa’s recovery, and as they face the battle of high school. The final episode has them deciding which college they’ll go to. As they head off to separate ones, a montage of their best moments from the show plays, bringing us back to their highs and lows. Finally, they return for Thanksgiving, and both immediately run to their shared treehouse – the connector between the two houses and a key space for their relationship. The show fades out as they catch up, a wonderful voiceover from Alexa as the final narration.
