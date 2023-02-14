THE PRINCESS’S WEAKNESS

“Remove your helmet, unless you are not chivalrous.” Dagger point to her neck. Wall to her back. It was done. The battle was done. She was undone. The strongest vigilante in the kingdom undone by some unsophisticated swordplay from a proud villain.

The Black Knight. Five time raider of the castle treasury. Four time thief. Three months to track down. Two minutes of battle. One humiliating defeat.

The Princess cut her knee up into her vanquisher’s armour. To do more damage to an already battered body: that was her right as Princess. A bruised knee before the inevitable slit throat. Better to go down bruised than soft and compliant and fucking pathetic.

“Remove it,” The Black Knight said, no change in her tone. She knew she had won. Yet the Princess carried herself as if she were triumphant. She stuck her fingers under her helm, prising it off her damp skin, and tossed it to the side. Red curls tumbled around her shoulders.

“Oh.” The Black Knight’s leather gauntlet creaked. Her blade wavering at the Princess’s throat. The Princess smiled. “Apologies, your Majesty, I ought to have been more gentle.”

The Black Knight snatched a handful of red hair and yanked her head back against the wall. Hard. The Princess pressed herself closer to the Black Knight. She laughed, air sharp in her lungs. “Is my captor too scared to unmask herself?”

The Black Knight easily unclasped her battered helmet, tossing it to the floor next to the Princess’s. The Princess’s leather fist creaked. They were close. Her breath in her mouth. At least three summers passed since she last had someone in her mouth. The armour always stayed on at the slightest intimacy, and it was impossible to kiss through a cast iron helm. Now she was laid bare, no helmet, no constant, perfect control. The blade pressed more insistently to her throat.

“How is it that I have defeated the self proclaimed strongest knight?”

The Princess laughed. “Men are weak and stupid. I’ve never fought a woman before.”

“If men are so weak and stupid, why do you pretend to be one?” The Princess held herself in her head. None of this was important. No point honouring a criminal’s mind with her inner, neglected truth. A truth so neglected she could barely see it herself.

“It’s interesting, you know?” The Black Knight tossed the dagger across the stone floor, pressing insistently closer. “I am the better swordsman yet you far surpass my physical strength. You could easily push me off. But you don’t.”

The Black Knight grasped her cheek. “Why don’t you push me off? What makes you weak for me?”

The Princess ground her teeth. It was weak to feel ways about women. She held her fist at her side, ready to strike. But it shook. It was weak to feel ways about women. It was weak to give yourself to them. Better to case yourself in metal, save one hand, and take. She stood, uncast, exposed by a criminal so cocky she would reveal her face.

The Black Knight’s hand tightened in her hair. “Rumour is that you can take anything. A blow to the head. A stab to the heart.” Her fingers traced down the Princess’s face. “Being smashed into a wall.”

“I can take anything,” The Princess said. The Black Knight laughed. Her hand fell to the Princess’s waist. Metal clad fingers snuck under a plate, slicing a leather strap. Armour clattered to the floor. The Princess stood, not trembling, not thinking. Holding herself in her head. This was still a battle she could win.

“So you really can take anything?” The Black Knight’s hand dragged down the exposed tunic. From her waist, to her hip, itching on the buckle of her belt.

The Princess stood firm. No thief could make a mess of her. “Anything.”

Her touch would affect her as little as a blow to the head. She never felt anything. She had wanted to, lying in her bed most of her youth dreaming of such touches but when they came, fumbled and drunken, they meant little to her beaten body. She would tell them to hurt her, shove fingers down her throat while she stared at the ceiling, forcing noises from her mouth that did nothing but echo in her hollow chamber.

It would affect her as much as a blow to the head. She was not backing down to anyone. This was not surrender. This was a different kind of battle that she would win.

“Even this?” The Black Knight dragged her hand to the Princess’s thigh. She thought she’d won the battle, the way she smirked, the rush of hot air across the Princess’s cheek. The Princess kept her jaw clenched tight, not one to unravel under a thief’s touch.

“Coward. If you’re going to do that, do it properly.” The Princess grabbed her hand and placed it exactly where she wanted it. She hoped she couldn’t see the shake in her left boot, the beast of her heart pulsing through her palm. The Black Knight froze, the Princess’s hand over hers and her hand over the Princess. The Princess kept her mouth shut, stared up into dark eyes with malice and wanting and nothing.

She would make that knight crumble. But for now she would be steady.