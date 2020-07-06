Much loved Canadian Broadway performer Nick Cordero passed away last night after suffering a battle with COVID-19. At only 41-years-old Nick has achieved so much in his acting career, including being nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Bullets Over Broadway and he was twice nominated for the Drama Desk Awards. Nick also won a Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Theater World Award.

Nick’s fantastic career began with a title role in the production of The Toxic Avenger. He also played a role in Rock of Ages in 2012; a production Nick recently came back to LA to perform in again before he tragically caught COVID-19. Nick also performed in many other well-loved productions such as Waitress and A Bronx Tale. Nick not only limited himself to the stage, but he also featured on shows such as Blue Bloods and films Inside Game and Mock Town. Nick reached so many different kinds of people with the wide breadth of acting he did, and his death has broken the hearts of thousands of fans.

A GoFundMe had been set up on the 18th of August 2020 to try and raise support for Nick, his wife Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son when Nick began his battle with COVID-19. The page was sadly updated yesterday with a message from Amanda, part of which stated “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.” At the time of publication, Nick’s GoFundMe stands at over $800,000 with 16k donations. The page is still open to contributions, and you can donate at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-amanda-kloots-nick-cordero-amp-elvis?fbclid=IwAR1HUQgv0QVWvf4ApIFZlorKrUpxJ3jlxpaCGKtRB4FbO77O0-D4oSWSLcw