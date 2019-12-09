Let’s do some word association. I say ‘nano’ and you respond with the first three images that come to mind.

For most, this word evokes an image of Apple’s iPod Nano. However, depending on what experiences you have had with science, the images may range from viruses to Buckminster fullerenes to the DNA strand. In this whirlwind of images, it is worth asking why our idea of nano-technology and nano-particles evoke such different perceptions.

This was a focus of ‘Nanoinvasion’, a talk by Jamie Gallagher, a specialist in nanoscale materials, delivered as part of the Norwich Science Festival on October 23, 2019.

The talk began with a concise history of nanotechnology. From its origins coming from an idea from Richard Feynman in his book There’s Plenty of Room at the Bottom in 1959, to 1974 when the field was coined ‘nanotechnology’ by Professor Norio Taniguchi.

Not long after, IBM created a scanning tunneling electron microscope that allowed us to see these nanoparticles. This was followed by Eric Drexler’s book, Engines of Creation, a science fiction that evoked fear surrounding a potential robotic invasion in the rise of this new science.

Gallagher was quick to remind the audience that irrespective of the book’s idea of human consuming nanochips, it missed a crucial point about nanoparticles – they did not behave like life-size things and therefore, do not grow through consumption.

Gallagher then addressed the practical uses of nanotechnology: mobile phones form images that are made of small nanosized pixels. With every new model of the iPhone, pixel sizes decreased to help the retina see in better quality.

‘Building nanotechnology is like building LEGO,’ Gallagher said, alluding to his work in a chemical laboratory, ‘Because we are significantly bigger, we cannot necessarily build them. However, we can get them to build themselves.’

Today, nanoscientists are looking to nature for their inspirations: the lotus leaf was the inspiration behind water-resistant silicone coatings. Through their analysis of water repellency on these leaves, scientists mimicked silicone particles to act in a similar fashion.

Perhaps what was most interesting was the medical applications of nanotechnology. Through a series of experiments on stem-cells, it was found that when placed on a surface with irregular holing patterns, these cells could become bone cells because of their need to stretch from one hole to another.

Finally, Gallagher discussed the current research in medical nanotechnology: crystals. Small, maneuverable crystals can be introduced into the human body by drugs and medication to detect ailing cells and provide medication directly to it, without the risk of killing other nearby healthy cells.

From its history to its outcomes, “Nanoinvasion” makes clear that nanotechnology is a rapidly evolving field and has life-saving benefits.

