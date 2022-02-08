The Secret History by Donna Tartt: A 1992 Publication

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt is one of my favourite novels, so when I was recommended The Secret History, I couldn’t wait to start it. I went into the novel optimistic but doubting it would meet the standard of The Goldfinch. I couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s fair to say I was entirely encapsulated by The Secret History, it’s haunting, horrifying and slightly addictive.

The Secret History is not for the faint hearted. It is thematically heavy, filled with corruption, intelligence, envy, social class and murder. The novel follows the first-person narrative of Richard Papen who is reflecting on his 19-year-old self’s first year at Hampden College. In his first few weeks in Vermont, Richard quickly becomes involved in a small, elite group of students studying ancient Greek under the influence of a professor, Julian Morrow. Despite their higher social status and exceptional intelligence, the students appear quite normal, but Richard soon learns that is not the case at all, and the secrets quickly spill out over the pages.

Although Tartt’s ideas and motifs are highly complex, the reader is not left behind. Through Richard, a less enigmatic character, the plot simply flows. A degree in Ancient Greek is not necessary to understand the novel. The other characters are not developed as intricately, for example, for the influence Julian holds, he isn’t as notably present. In the first hundred pages the characters don’t necessarily stand out from each other. However, this soon changes, and the novel becomes difficult to put down.

I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody looking for a quick read, with it being 629 pages long. However, it is the best novel I’ve read for a long time, and if you want a thrilling and challenging read then this is the book for you.