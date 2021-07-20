The UEA Sport Awards Set to Conclude a Unique Year of Sport

The UEA Sport Awards will take place as a virtual event on 16 July and will end a university sports season like no other. The nominations have already been announced for the awards, of which there are 17 sports awards and 12 social media awards for teams and individuals representing the impressive array of sports teams at UEA. Concrete hopes to be able to provide more regular round-ups of university sport, including results and performances of note.

Along with a complete list of the nominations, you can also secure a free ticket to the virtual awards and find out all additional information at ueasport.co.uk/sports-awards-2021/ for the event which starts at 7.30pm on 16 July.

The Sports Award nominations are as follows:

Outreach & Community: Fencing, Men’s Football, and Netball

Sustainability: Netball, Sailing, Swimming, Tennis, and Touch Rugby

Event: Cheer Stunt, Hockey, Netball, Rowing, and Women’s Rugby

Fundraiser: Dance Squad, Lacrosse, Men’s Rugby, Netball, and Ultimate Frisbee

Take a Stand: Ballet, Cheer Stunt, Men’s Hockey, Netball, and Sub Aqua

Volunteer: Marketing Ambassadors, Olly Dyson, Owen Hooper, and Tom Floodgate

External Coach: Chloe Rowlett, Joe Skeet, Shaun Taylor, Sophie Thomas, and Tony Allen

Student Coach: Alice Frost, Emily Raffs, Gina Murrin, Honey Perrot, and Olivia Dixon

Committee: Cricket, Kayak, Netball, Touch Rugby, and Ultimate Frisbee

Local League Team: Men’s Football, Men’s Football u21s, and Men’s Hockey

Team Individual: Ballet, Dance Squad, and Tap

Sportsman: Harry Knights and Justin Hollingsworth

Sportswomen: Ailsa MacArthur, Katherine Richie, and Phoebe Parker

Club: Ballet, Netball, Men’s Football, Men’s Hockey, and Ultimate Frisbee

Campaign: Ballet, Dodgeball, Dance, Men’s Hockey, and Women’s Rugby

Supporting Other Clubs: Ballet, Ballroom & Latin, Cheer Dance, Cricket, and Swimming