The votes have been counted… Student Union Officers elected 

Every year, the beginning of March rings in a very important event for the UEA Student Union: the SU officer team elections. Officers consist of UEA students that are elected to represent all facets and demographics of the student body on a variety of matters concerning life at the University, including student welfare and ethical issues. While the team of full-time officers are tasked with larger, wider-impacting issues facing the SU, there are also a number of part-time officers that seek to offer visibility for minority groups at UEA, by race, gender and disability (among others).

The elections for the 2024 academic year have been no exception to the influence it holds. Congratulations is in order for everyone who ran for election this year, however it should be met with considerable admiration that those who were successfully voted in will certainly have their work cut out for them amidst the tumult that the University has faced during this academic year.

While there is a considerable pressure and workload that will come with these roles, there is also the scope to improve our life at university, as well as hold UEA accountable for any actions that impact our quality of education or our lives here. One particular new face that has joined and is eager to deliver is Nathan Wyatt for Welfare, Community and Diversity. Between a promising manifesto and an existing track record of philanthropy and grassroots change at UEA, Nathan’s commitment to exacting lasting social change for the benefit of all students on campus is a positive sign for what’s in store in 2024.

While there will be a lot to do in the coming academic year, Nathan seems confident in his ambitions. When I asked him what his goals were for the 2024 academic year, he responded:

“I’d like to think that my goals are reasonable and actionable – getting SOCAS (Students of Colour Ambassadors) in all UEA schools is a big priority of mine and probably the biggest project logistically but I think we have the willpower to get it done!

I want to review the unis bursary system – currently they are decided on a postcode lottery – if you’re from a ‘rich postcode’ but are struggling there is currently no additional support for you! This system is outdated and excludes lots of students that need support.”

Of course, a victory on this scale must have some personal impact on someone, especially after they’ve poured a lot of time and effort into it. I asked Nathan what his election to his role meant to him:

“Honestly winning the election meant more to me than I’d like to admit- the past year has been a lot of commitment to voluntary work when I wasn’t in a good financial position myself. But I knew that if I wasn’t going to fight for the things that I wanted to see (warm banks, strike support, financial support) then chances where it wouldn’t get done! Being elected by a sizeable majority let me relax and know that these commitments had paid off!

I’ve now got a mandate to push the university to listen to students and although my activism in the past year has gotten me branded as a troublemaker in the executive teams’ eyes, what I’m fighting for shouldn’t be controversial! I’m looking forward to cementing my status as a troublemaker if it means students concerns are addressed.”