“There’s consensus behind the protocol” – new NI-Brexit deal on the horizon 

Seven years on from the Brexit referendum and over three years after the United Kingdom officially left the EU, a new protocol deal for Northern Ireland has finally been unveiled in the House of Commons for scrutiny. According to Rishi Sunak, the deal “permanently removes any sense of a border in the Irish sea.” Labour leader Keir Starmer also backs the deal, claiming, “there is consensus behind the protocol… we (Labour) will vote for the protocol’, the deal looks set to affect the UK-NI border.

Named ‘the Windsor Framework’, one of the major changes the deal will include is the idea of ‘green’ and ‘red’ lanes. Previously, any items entering Northern Ireland had to go through customs control to be checked. Now, any items headed from Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) to Northern Ireland will be able to go through a ‘green lane’, which will reduce checks and paperwork for these goods. Those headed to the Republic of Ireland (or the rest of the EU) would have to go through a ‘red lane’. These new lanes would also allow businesses moving goods from Northern Ireland to the UK not to have to complete export declarations and would lift bans on some items such as seed potatoes, some British native tree seeds and chilled sausages.

A second important factor in the deal is how animals moving between the UK and Northern Ireland will be treated. Before the deal, animals needed to have a vet-issued health certificate and proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination. However, movement from the UK to Northern Ireland will now only require animals to be microchipped and not move into the EU. There have also been other changes for value-added tax (VAT) on certain items, such as alcohol, with UK VAT applying to alcohol that is for immediate consumption in Northern Ireland rather than EU VAT rules.

Besides these changes to regulations, an additional agreement – the “Stormont Brake” – reduces the proportion of EU rules that apply to Northern Ireland to less than 3%. Alongside this, the Northern Irish assembly can stop some EU laws on goods if they disagree with them. This process would be triggered if thirty-plus representatives from the Stormont (MLAs) or two-plus parties sign a petition. However, the European Court of Justice continues to be the final ruler on remaining rules, with the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen saying it was only an ‘emergency mechanism’.

With this new deal unveiled, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader, Jeffery Donaldson, stated that “The deal showed progress, but there are still concerns”. The DUP is the main unionist party in Northern Ireland. Following this, on the 6th of March, he formed an eight-member panel featuring former DUP leaders and first ministers to review and consider the deal before deciding whether to back it. This panel should report back by the end of March, with Donaldson stating, “History teaches us that it is always better to get the right outcome for Northern Ireland rather than a rushed one”.

If the panel vote to adopt the deal at the end of March, alongside a vote in the House of Commons, the Windsor Framework will become the way forward for relations between the UK and NI border, going into law.