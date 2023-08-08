Today we almost take for granted our miraculous successes in modern surgical techniques, this being the result of century long developments in medical theory and practice. None are perhaps more groundbreaking than the first use of antiseptics.

August 12th, 1865. Joseph Lister, current professor of surgery at the University of Glasgow, is tasked with the splintage and dressing of a compound fracture in an unassuming side-ward at the Royal Infirmary1. However, this relatively simple operation marked the divide between mediaeval and modern medicine, all tying back to his use of one antiseptic spray.

Routinely, Joseph Lister was known to spray this antiseptic on patient wounds. The spray consisted of a strong carbolic acid, clear and sweet smelling, able to kill germs upon contact. He believed if the spray was unsuccessful, amputation was always an option. At the time, many patients were still being operated on in extremely unsanitary conditions. Therefore, the risks of possibly fatal infections, such as gangrene, were often outweighed by the benefits of surgery, and many surgeons considered a high rate of death as just being part of the job.

Use of the Lister carbolic spray, Antiseptic surgery, 1882, Wellcome images.

However, Lister’s spray worked. It worked so well in fact, that two years later at the Dublin Meeting of the British Medical Association he stated on its behalf:

“previous to its introduction, the two large wards (…) were amongst the unhealthiest in the whole of surgical division at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary (…) but since the antiseptic treatment has been brought into full operation, (…) my wards (…) have completely changed their character; so that during the last nine months, not a single instance of pyaemia, hospital gangrene or erysipelas has occurred .2”

Lister’s simple spray morphed from a handheld device, to being foot operated, and then acted on by a lever on a tripod (a donkey engine!). Each version was improved upon the last to create a surgically convenient method of killing germs.

Despite outstanding efficacy, the sceptics were strongly adamant that Lister’s antiseptic technique was a waste of time, purely because it relied on the relatively new concept of Germ Theory. Today it seems obvious that we should protect ourselves against germs (bacteria, fungi, viruses and protozoa) which cause disease. But for Louis Pasteur, a French chemist and pioneer of Germ Theory, it took a lot of persuasion for the full scientific community to accept its existence. Its implications for the scientific field were revolutionary, and revolutions are often uncivil.

But the evidence only stacked up higher and higher, and Lister’s chemical shield against invading germs proved itself to be the new best practice. So, why don’t we use it now? Well, it is unfortunate that most likely many of Listers’s patients suffered from carboluria, or carbolic acid poisoning as the chemical is toxic to living tissue. So modern day surgeries now employ asepsis instead of antiseptic techniques. The difference ? Antiseptics kill germs directly, whilst asepsis involves creating a germ-free environment using techniques like steam washing or dry heat. There is even a dedicated position (scrub nurse) to those who completely sterilise rooms for surgery.

Lister’s contributions to the medical field and the health of humanity in modern infection control are invaluable. But he also had his faults. Historical accounts show he neglected to attribute credit to his medical team, and did not support the equality of women alongside men in the profession. However, his contributions will certainly immortalise him in the panel of pioneers in human history.

