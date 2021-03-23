From the outset I would like to make it quite clear that I am not exactly the target audience of this film, my girlfriend decided we were watching it one evening and that was that. I was quickly given a rundown of the prior two films: there’s this girl that sort of starts dating this guy and then they break up, get back together, break up and then get back together again. Got it.

Director Michael Fimognari’s To All the Boys 3 centres around Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) future with her boyfriend Peter (Noah Centineo). Mainly revolving around their choices of where to go to college. The plot is a little shallow but there are a couple of engaging elements, there’s an entertaining subplot in which Lara Jean’s Dad (John Corbett) plans his wedding, Corbett’s dry delivery of comedic lines provides a fine palate cleanser amongst all the tears, kissing and cheesy one liners.

Yes the film is quite predictable, but, from something I expected to be brimming with over the top romance and unbelievable gestures, it was down to earth, or, more down to earth than a typical teen-romance film. Furthering this point, the acting is not bad at all, the main characters are all somewhat believable – not quite relatable – but believable, due to good chemistry and above average writing.

For a film that is the third and final instalment of a Netflix series based on a set of modern romance novels, it is satisfyingly fresh. It has a charm that comes from those involved being genuinely passionate rather than just continuing the franchise because it would be profitable. “To all the Boys: Always and Forever” is not an outstanding film, however, it’s a pleasant watch considering the pool of other ‘third in the franchise teen romances’.

A satisfying, easy to watch film that I don’t recommend thinking too deeply about.