To those unaware of Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’, or indeed Jenny Han’s 2014 novel of the same name, the story follows Lara Jean, who writes letters to the boys she has ‘liked’ in her years, and her younger sister Kitty sends out the letters. This is where Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s relationship begins. Before the sequel, we are left with Lara Jean and Peter confessing their feelings and kissing before walking off together.



Just before Valentine’s Day, the sequel starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher was released. Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are now a couple. As we follow them in their relationship, we are introduced to a new character, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), one of Lara Jean’s previous crushes, who sends her a letter in reply to the one she wrote him in sixth grade.



The film keeps the same charm and style of the previous film, but for the audience, we crucially learn that there is no such thing as the perfect relationship. When I first heard about the sequel, I had a cause to feel nervous. Rom-coms typically steer away from the prospect of sequels as to not tarnish the success and positivity of the first film.



Despite some interesting elements, such as the film not featuring a stereotypical love story, I simply don’t think that the film excelled from the first one. Personally, I would have liked to have seen a little more character development, with the end especially feeling rushed. But most of all, I do think that the film kept its authenticity due to Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s natural on-screen chemistry. While certainly not perfect, the film has solid moments and does ultimately bring a smile to your face.

