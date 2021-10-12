Train derails and crashes at North London station

An eight-carriage train derailed when approaching Enfield Town station during rush hour at around 8:15am yesterday.

The Overground train continued moving upright at an angle after hitting the buffers and jutted over the end of the tracks, losing its momentum, and stopping just short of smashing into the station window and swerving onto the platform.

Emergency services arrived within minutes, including three fire engines and two fire rescue units, as well as “one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team,” according to a spokesperson of the London Ambulance Service.

Out of around 50 passengers evacuated by the London Fire Brigade, “two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital”, according to a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The train driver is being “treated for shock”, Network Rail said. British Transport Police said the driver was “checked over by paramedics at the scene”, and “has been breathalysed and blew negative.”

London Fire Brigade Station Commander Jim O’Neill, who was at the scene, said at the time: “Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure there were no further people on board. Crews are now assisting station staff to make the scene safe, and a recovery operation will then be carried out.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, later said to reporters that “Thankfully there aren’t the kind of casualties that we could’ve had. There will be a full inquiry to get to the bottom of this.”

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) sent two safety inspectors “to assist emergency services and help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”