Tunisia: President Kais Saied Accused of Coup

President Kais Saied has said he will assume executive authority of Tunisia following mass protests against the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, Tunisia has counted 563,000 cases with 18,396. In the last month, however, the country has reported its largest spike in cases with 5,625 cases as of the 24 July.

In a statement broadcast on state television, Saied declared he will assume executive authority with a new prime minister after sacking Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi. Opponents of the president have accused him of staging a coup. This is the largest challenge to Tunisia’s democracy after a new constitution was introduced in 2011 which split power between the president, prime minister, and parliament.

Following the announcement, crowds flooded the capital and cities across the country in a show of support for the President. However, the full extent of support for Saied’s seizure of power remains unclear.

The leader of the largest party in parliament, the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, called on the people to protest what he describes as a “coup against the revolution and constitution.” The former President, Moncef Marzouki, also described the situation as a coup, asking the Tunisian people to “pay attention to the fact that they imagine this to be the beginning of the solution. It is the beginning of slipping into an even worse situation.”

Saied has promised to overhaul the country’s complex political system dogged by corruption. Initially, it was intended that constitutional disputes would be settled in a constitutional court, but seven years later a court has yet to be formed due to disputes over the appointed judges.