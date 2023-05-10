TV Recommendations To Help Ease The Stress Of Exam Season

We’re now upon everyone’s least favourite time of year– exam season. It is the period where things can get a bit hectic, and a bit too much to handle. And when the day is finished, and there’s a space to get some downtime– I always need something to wind down with.

I have a saying with my housemates after we’ve had a tough day, we say, “I need simple, and I need colours.” It’s our way of telling each other that we need to watch something easy, and then we usually put on our comfort shows.

Now I define a comfort show as something you can watch without effort, something to have on that your mind can rest and relax to. Ones that feel safe and familiar whilst watching, and don’t take up too much of your attention.

There’s the classic sitcoms that many people have seen, such as The Office, where its episodes are short, funny, and can be heart-warming. After a long day of coursework, sometimes I feel like my head is so full, it can’t possibly take in any more information. I just need a break, and I find that the perfect way to do it is watching something like The Office– a workplace mocumentary that makes me ironically forget about the fact that my degree is all about finding a job.

Sometimes I need something that reminds me of being a kid, something nostalgic that calms me down and makes me feel secure. I would recommend a show you used to watch when you were a kid– I recently re-watched Hannah Montana for the first time since it ended, and was surprised by how much I loved it. It was cheesy and completely predictable, but it turned out to be exactly what I needed to relax.

However, I always like to try and find a new show that will keep things a bit fresher, as I don’t know everything that’s going to happen, but one that still keep things relaxing. One of my most recent watches was last year, but is more relevant as they’ve just announced its newest series– prompting my re-watch. Heartstopper was an instant hit when it released, with its LGTBQ+ representation, and its totally captivating storyline. I find after a hard day it is one of the most perfect shows to make me sit back and just smile, it is a great form of escapism and calms me down after a stressful day.

The most important part of exam season is making sure you feel supported, and whether this is from your family, or your friends, or your choice of television shows– it is always important to care for yourself in this busy, stressful time of year.