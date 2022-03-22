TV SAG Award Winners

On 27th February, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was presented and broadcast live at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in celebration of the best performances in film and television for 2021. With the nominees announced in early January by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens, there was much to look forward to as we waited for the winners to receive their awards.

As promised, history was made with Netflix’s dystopian drama series Squid Game. Becoming the first Korean series to be nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, it also won the Best Stunt Ensemble for a Television Series. Additionally, Lee Jung-Jae became the first male actor from Korea to receive a SAG Award nomination, alongside HoYeon Jung, who became the second Korean actress to receive a nomination. Both deservedly ended the evening as winners.

Winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries was Kate Winslet for her work on Mare of Easttown. Playing Mare Sheehan, a detective who investigates a mysterious murder while trying to prevent her life from falling apart, Winslet starred alongside Evan Peters who also received a SAG award nomination for his performance.

After winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a limited series for Dopesick, a Hulu drama miniseries that explores America’s struggle with opioid addiction, Michael Keaton dedicated his award to his nephew who previously passed away from drug use.

Winning the Best Ensemble for a Comedy Series was Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, who won Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as an American football coach hired to manage a British football team.

Other winners included Succession for the Best Ensemble for a Drama Series, and Jean Smart who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work on Hacks.