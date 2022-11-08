TW: substance abuse, suicide

Twenty-two lay in the dirt of the patio. There was something magical about trying to be part of the dirt and worms, but having that sheet of concrete to stop you from decomposing.

Twenty-two has a toke of the worst cigarette ever rolled. It was the first cigarette since the last cigarette in February smoked under the fire alarm of the last night of drunkenness.

Twenty-two ashes up their nose.

“Have you seriously not learned to roll any better in five years?”

…

“Creature?”

Creature sits before them through the smoke and dirt, like some shit suicidal genie. Bald, in fishnets and a bin bag dress.

They have a joint in one hand, ratty plastic bottle of mixed spirits in the other.

Twenty-two sits up. This is bad fucking news. Creature is bad fucking news.

Creature smokes the joint like it’s both an inconvenience and the best thing they’ve ever done.

Twenty-two wants to smack them, but Creature would probably enjoy that.

Creature scuttles closer.

“Feeling under the weather, huh? You know what you should do?”

“I have an idea.”

Twenty-two wasn’t opposed to that idea.

“Mix all the pills in your secret drawer and see what happens. Take all of them.”

Twenty-two doesn’t like Creature.

It’s already getting too much. And now Creature was here.

They shouldn’t be there.

Not now. Not while that man was here, that man who was always there, in words, in sleep – holding a saw blade to their neck, no sleep, in each humiliating panic attack in the SU toilets, in each cry in an alleyway, in the kitchen, in shouting FUCK at random curly haired men in the street because they are terrified, they are terrified — it was all getting too much and the fact that they are just a creature who doesn’t know how to deal with anything other than with booze and suicide —

It’s already getting too much and now Creature is here when it is already far too much.

“You are even worse than I remember.”

“At least my hair doesn’t look like it was cut in the dark,” Creature says.

Twenty-two touches their slightly questionable trim.

“At least I have hair.”

Creature smiles at that one.

“How’s the future?”

She finishes the joint then starts chewing the roach.

“Seems like you’ve got everything sorted. Twenty-fucking-two, smoking a fag, lying on some random patio and looking at the sky like it might do something to help you.”

Creature drinks some of their vile concoction.

“No one is going to help you, which is why I like to help myself.”

Creature takes Twenty-two’s fag. They offer the bottle of foul liquid as a trade.

“I’m sober.”

Creature laughs. “But how do you get happy?”

“I don’t.”

Creature waves the bottle in their face.

“Don’t you miss being happy? Don’t you want to be happy, old man?”

Twenty-two looks at the bottle.

“More than anything.”

“So, like I said, some pills, maybe some wine. I’ve got some nos in my bag if you want it, and…”

“Shut up.”

“Or maybe some mandy? Mandy is more your speed. Or well technically, that last lot was cut with speed. That was so fucking funny.”

“Shut up, Creature.”

“Or maybe…”

Twenty-two grabs Creature and smacks them against the floor.

“I hope you’re enjoying that manic episode because as soon as you get out of it you’re going to lose all of your friends. All of them. These people only like you because you’re their funny little performing monkey but as soon as you’re no longer a good little monkey everyone will leave. Because nobody likes you, really. You are a spectacle, not a person.”

Creature is more scared than they have ever been.

“I’m going to lose all of my friends?”

“And you’ll get fat.”

“I’ll get fat?”

“Fat, sad, alone because you are a depressing, embarrassing postcard of a person who constantly behaves like a FUCKING CHILD!”

Creature tries to cry. She’s not entirely sure how.

“I am a child.”

Creature has just had their seventeenth birthday.

Twenty-two should know better. But they are still seventeen.

Twenty-two leaves Seventeen lying on the patio and runs upstairs.

It is all far too much.

Twenty-two goes into their room and knows exactly what to do. Creature coached them well. They shut the door.

It’s quiet and desperate.

They open the secret drawer and covet the pills. Creature would google the exact dose for overdose to make sure it was worth it but Creature wasn’t here and Twenty-two had had enough.

Their finger presses on the blister pack, ready to pop out. The tiniest pressure could pop the bubble.

“Is it time for bed?”

Seventeen sits on Twenty-two’s bed. They are no longer gleeful or manic. Just tired.

“I want to go to sleep so fucking badly,” Twenty-two says.

“Then go for it. No one is stopping you.”

Twenty-two stares at the pills. They stare back.

Creature holds their own hand, ready to disappear.

…

Twenty-two looks at Creature.

They put the pills back.

Twenty-two sits on the floor and eats an entire carrot. It’s weirdly soothing.

Creature sits beside them. Twenty-two holds her hand.

“I’m sorry,” Twenty-two says. “I love you. You have so much to look forward to.”

Creature wants to cry. She is starting to know how to.

“I’ll tell you everything, not just the bad. How long have you got?”

…

Creature is visiting right now. It feels frightening, but she’s not really scary.

She is scared. She’s Seventeen and she’s scared.

But it’s okay, because Twenty-two is here to hold her fag stained hand.