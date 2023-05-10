Twilight and Harry Potter Remakes

Growing up in the 2000s Harry Potter and Twilight were impossible to ignore. Your Hogwarts House, and whether you were Team Edward or Team Jacob would be in your social media bio right by your zodiac sign.

However, in recent years both series have seen a significant drop in popularity. J.K Rowling’s controversial views on trans rights, and a push to analyse the more concerning parts of Twilight (a love triangle resolved by the spare corner falling in love with the couple’s baby was notable) have seen both slowly fade from popular culture. Until now.

The announcement of a new Harry Potter TV series was closely followed by a similar announcement from the creator of Twilight. Both series will follow the original books with one season to a volume. Fans and Ex-fans took to Twitter to voice their confusion. “Who asked for this?” was a popular tweet featuring heavily beneath both announcements. And is it fair to ask, who did?

Despite recent controversy, the films of both Harry Potter and Twilight are beloved by dedicated fan bases. The Harry Potter theme song is one of the most well-known, and who can forget that iconic baseball scene in Twilight? With both series’ final instalments coming out barely ten years ago, it’s fair to imagine that a reboot will struggle to win over those who watched the films as teenagers, and make up most of the series’ fan bases.

Not only will these new series have nostalgia to contend with, but they’ll also face the controversy these series have become mired in since their initial release. Since 2011 J.K. Rowling’s reputation has transformed from a beloved children’s author to a well-known Transphobe. And this reboot is sure to stir up controversy over her place in the creation of it. Twilight has also been long criticised for its portrayal of Native Americans and the abusive elements in Bella and Edward’s relationship. Areas a reboot won’t be able to brush over in the same way as the original films. So with all this, is it possible these series can succeed? Well with their dedicated fan bases and the lure of nostalgia, they’re sure to get some attention. But for those of us who grew up surrounded by Harry Potter and Twilight, it’s hard not to feel like we’ve seen it all before.