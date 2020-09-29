Two UEA students test positive for coronavirus
Photo: Concrete/Roo Pitt
Two students at UEA have tested positive for coronavirus.

The results emerged on Tuesday 29 September in a statement published by UEA. One of the students is confirmed to be on campus, the other off campus.

Both students and their respective households are now self-isolating. Anyone who has come into close contact with the individuals are being followed up by the University, with help from NHS services and Public Health Officers.

The university has reported that the students and their households are being supplied with food and other essentials. They are also being offered emotional support and advice daily throughout their isolation.

The positive results have emerged only a day after UEA launched their asymptomatic coronavirus testing for staff and students. This testing, supported by UEA (rather than the government), has been labelled “voluntary but strongly recommended” by Professor Dylan Edwards, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UEA’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The tests are self-administered, with a tonsil swab and a nose swab. They are available to anyone not showing signs of the virus, in order to prevent the disease from spreading unknowingly. Results reach students and staff within 24 hours of returning their kits.

UEA urges anyone with potential coronavirus symptoms to report them online and follow safety advice.

29/09/2020

