UEA has cancelled entry onto 16 courses for the 2020/21 academic year due to concerns over the ability to properly deliver other courses.

A UEA spokesperson stated the university has had to “re-deploy resources”.

Current students of these courses remain unaffected and delivery will not be interrupted, but no new applicants will be allowed to enter.

Eve Cross-McCullagh, a third year English and American Literature student who had applied for a masters that was cancelled, said: “I felt like I’d missed out on my final year at Uni but was happy to know I’d return to UEA for my masters, so when I got the email, it felt like another blow. I also was left confused as to why it was specific courses, why my course?”

Lauren Garnham, a third year Psychology student whose masters was cancelled said: “I was absolutely distraught.” She added: “Organisational psychology is quite a niche subject and there aren’t many courses as specific to this! My career prospect is to become a business psychologist and so a masters is crucial in order to gain a doctorate in my case, so I’m not left looking for alternative options/careers in the meantime.” She said:“very sad news for so many of us”.

A UEA spokesperson stated “all applicants on these courses have been informed and provided with support and guidance, offering them alternative subject-related courses for 2020 or a deferral of their application to 2021.”

The full list of courses can be found below:

BA Politics and Digital Cultures

BSc Computational Psychology

MComp Computing Science

MMath Actuarial and Data Science

MA Business Translation and Intercultural Communication in English and Spanish

MA Media and Cultural Politics inc. PT

MA International Security inc. PT

MA Applied Translation Studies inc. PT

MSc Plant Genetics and Crop Improvement

LLM Media Law, Policy and Practice

LLM International Commercial Dispute Resolution

MSc in Behavioural Economics and Data Science

MSc Digital Business and Management

MSc Organisational Psychology

MSc Enterprise and Business Creation

Full-Time MBA, due to start on 1 January 2021, is suspended and agreed with AMBA for 2022