UEA’s prestigious Choir and Symphony Orchestra are coming together to celebrate the works of Smetana and Haydn this Autumn, with a powerful exploration of emotion through music.

The Orchestra will begin by taking you through Bedřich Smetana’s Má Vlast. An exploration of several classic Czech myths, these pieces tell the story of the birth of Smetana’s homeland. Vyšehrad, the first of these three compositions, describes the castle of the kings in Prague – the Czech people’s very own Camelot. This is followed by, Šárka, an evocative fable of betrayal and revenge. The trio is concluded by Vltava, which follows the path of the river, twisting and turning from its source, past the knights and bards of the Vyšehrad, and finally flowing into the great waterway that forms the very life source of this mythology.

Following the interval, the Orchestra will be joined by the powerful voices of UEA students and local members of the community. Led by four fantastic soloists, the Choir will perform Haydn’s Harmonie Mass. The last of Haydn’s works, this intricate and impactful piece is a moving summation of a lifetime’s dedication to the mastery of music. Beginning by touching on the suffering faced by Haydn on a personal and a musical level, this score transcends to an undeniable optimism in the final movement.

Led by Choirmaster Tom Primrose and Conductor Stuart Dunlop, the Choir and Orchestra promise to put on a concert to remember. Playing at St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich on Friday 22nd November at 7:30pm, tickets can be bought online, over the phone, or on the door. Visit www.uea.ac.uk/music-centre/events/tickets or call 01603 626414 to buy your tickets now.