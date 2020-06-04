One of the first ever non-celebrities to feature on the cover of British Vogue is University of East Anglia graduate and midwife, Rachel Millar.

Miss Millar, who works as a midwife at Homerton Hospital, is set to be one of the key workers featured on three versions of the publication’s latest issue, set to be released this week. She graduated from UEA in 2018 and is now set to appear on the front page of an issue honouring frontline workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The July issue will also feature train driver, Narguis Horsford and supermarket worker, Anisa Omar. This marks a shift from British Vogue’s traditional use of supermodels or celebrities on their front page. In a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said the magazine decided to profile the women to pay homage to their “bravery and dedication to helping others”. He further wrote, “This chapter in history has seen a society shift its attention onto some of the people in this country who are not usually afforded the spotlight”, saying the commitment frontline workers “has stunned us all”.

Speaking to Concrete, Rachel Millar said: “It’s brilliant to see the NHS get this recognition on such a huge platform but also that they’re honouring other key workers outside of the NHS whose have possibly been underappreciated before this pandemic”. She further added: “I have UEA to thank for where I am now, I learnt from the best lecturers and mentors”.

This recognition of frontline workers should come as no surprise as people around the world have joined together to voice their appreciation for such staff during a global pandemic. Seeing key workers receive such recognition on the cover of British Vogue highlights the bravery within the crucial role these members of staff are playing in the fight against Covid-19.