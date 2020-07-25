UEA’s bi-annual Literary Festival has just announced its return for Autumn 2020 through an apt renaming to UEA Live. To combat the issues presented by social distancing, UEA will be hosting a plethora of fascinating author discussions over livestream. Similarly, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Creative Writing at UEA with CW50, something that hasn’t slipped their attention and will be duly celebrated. The biggest perk? It’s absolutely free, and all you need to do to attend is book online prior to the event.

Kicking off the festival on the 7th October, Lee Child and his biographer Heather Martin will be discussing Martin’s new biography The Reacher Guy, centred around the life of the enigmatic Jack Reacher creator. On the 14th October, three excellent writers in the form of Ayanna Gillian Lloyd, Tessa McWatt, and Ingrid Persaud will band together to celebrate ties with the Bocas organisation, which provides crucial support for Carribean voices. On the 21st October, journalist, critic, and author Diana Evans will be speaking about her many successful novels, including Ordinary People (shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction). Furthermore, with events running up until the 18th November, there’s still a number of exciting authors to be revealed.

It’s a shame that we’re losing the physical aspect of the experience – however, the opportunities presented by online debates are boundless, with no limit to the number of guests that can attend. UEA Live is a thrilling set-up for like-minded literature lovers to gather through their screens and soak in the wisdom, humour, and anecdotes of enlisted writers.

The full line-up will be announced on the 6th August, and based on the authors already revealed, it’s going to be an excellent one. To keep an eye on all new information, you can visit: https://www.uealive.com/.