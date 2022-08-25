UEA Live: Autumn 2022 Lineup 

Ten years ago, Norwich was deemed England’s first UNESCO City of Literature. Since then, Norwich has proven time and time again just why that title fits.

Last Autumn, we celebrated the likes of Leone Ross, Elizabeth Day, and #MerkyBooks just to name a few.

This year, UEA Live is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Norwich’s UNESCO status with an extra special lineup.

On Wednesday 5th October, Kamila Shamsie will introduce her newest book, Best of Friends. Having published her first novel at the age of 25, Shamsie has won a multitude of awards, including the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2018 for Home Fire. Her upcoming novel, set to release on the 27th September, examines friendship, power, and identity, and how they can be used for both good and evil.

On Thursday 10th November, poets Anthony Joseph and Shara McCallum will come together to discuss their reimagining’s. Joseph celebrates his poetry anthology Sonnets for Albert, published in June 2022. Here, he reimagines sonnets in order to explore Caribbean masculinity, fatherhood, and what Albert’s absence meant to young Anthony. McCallum will discuss her latest book, No Ruined Stone, published in July 2021, a speculative account on Robert Burns’ intended migration to Jamaica. The book looks at what might have happened if Burns hadn’t abandoned his plans, through the voice of his fictional granddaughter.

Ester Freud closes Autumn’s events on December 7th, explores love and motherhood in her multi-generational novel, I Couldn’t Love You More, released in May 2022. Spanning over 60 years, this novel moves between London and Ireland, following the women of three generations, looking at whether the truth breaks us, or whether it truly sets us free.

All events will take place in the UEA Lecture Theatre and will begin at 7pm on their respective evenings. You can buy tickets for the shows at the UEA Live website here. Each event will finish with a Q&A where you can have the opportunity to ask the guests any questions, and you can buy a copy of their signed books. Don’t miss out!