UEA plans to make 86% of its academic job cuts in the Humanities

It has emerged that, out of UEA’s 36 planned academic job cuts, it expects to make 31 in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

The faculty includes the School of Art, Media and American Studies, the School of History, the School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing, the School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies and the Interdisciplinary Institute for the Humanities.

This follows the previous confirmation that the university plans to cut 113 roles in total, comprised of 77 in Professional Services and Faculty Professional Services and 36 across its faculties of academic staff. The new details come as the latest development in the acceleration of the Strategic Review Programme to fill UEA’s financial deficit, which was first announced in January 2023.

The Humanities faculty produces lots of UEA’s most prominent output, with the School of History ranking third in the country in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework, whilst the university also placed in the top 15% worldwide in the recent QS World University Rankings for Communication and Media Studies and is particularly well-renowned for its MA in Creative Writing. The faculty has also provided the research for the recent Gloucester Shipwreck project, currently the basis of a prominent exhibition at Norwich Castle.

In terms of teaching and student experience, The Guardian’s 2023 University Guide ranks UEA sixth and tenth in the country for Creative Writing and History respectively, whilst The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide ranked UEA’s American Studies seventh, Creative Writing eighth, and History of Art, Architecture and Design ninth.

Responding to the news on Twitter, UEA UCU called the development “A tragic day as management finally disclose their plans for academic staff redundancies.” Moreover, last week the Royal Historical Society cited UEA’s planned job cuts as evidence for wider concerns within the subject nationwide, suggesting that department reductions “reduce specialist knowledge, and breadth of programmes. They mean a reduction of the research capacity that underpins popular forms of historical engagement. And they negatively impact students.”

In response to the new figures, a UEA spokesperson said “To secure UEA’s future financial stability the University needs to make £30m savings by September. As part of the wider cost saving plans, the University is proposing to reduce staff numbers by a total of 113 staff in addition to those leaving through Voluntary Severance.

“Teams from across our Faculties have been briefed on the specific cost-saving proposals for their areas, including any proposed staff reductions. At this time, it is important that we work with those colleagues and teams directly impacted first.

“The aim is to achieve proposed staff reductions through a targeted voluntary redundancy scheme and redeployment opportunities. The University has been very clear that compulsory redundancies remain a last resort. We are committed to supporting the impacted members of staff during this challenging time.

“All subject areas in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities will be maintained. The faculty will continue to be supported to produce internationally excellent, creative, and innovative research both within and across disciplines; in many cases closely linked to UEA’s strategic themes of Creative, Climate and Health.

“The student experience remains a key priority for UEA, and all students will be supported to complete their studies.”