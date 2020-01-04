Adding to his recognition as an international expert on the chemistry of the oceans and atmosphere, Prof Tim Jickells has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list for services to marine and atmospheric sciences. Prof Jickells has taught at UEA for over 30 years.

Alongside teaching at UEA, Prof Jickells has served the scientific community within a number of roles

Prior to joining UEA 1985 Prof Jickells worked as a marine chemist for the Clyde River Purification Board in Glasgow and the Bermuda Biological Station in Bermuda.

In 2006 Prof Jickells was awarded the Challenger Medal by the Challenger Society for Marine Science in recognition of his sustained contributions to marine science. More recently he became a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2012 and a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union in 2016. Formally retiring from UEA in 2018 he was made a Emeritus Professor earlier this year (2019).

Professor Kevin Hiscock, Professor of Environmental Sciences at UEA, said: “I am thrilled that Professor Jickells has been awarded an OBE. Not only is Professor Jickells recognised as a leading scientist in the study of nutrient and trace metal chemistry in marine environments, he is also a great supporter of scientific endeavour through his various advisory roles for the UK research community and government departments.

“As a faculty member in the School, Professor Jickells has inspired many students and researchers over the years in the field of Earth System Science. Taken together, Professor Jickells’ recognition in the New Year Honours list is very well deserved.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor David Richardson said: “I am delighted and immensely proud that the vitally important scientific contributions of one of UEA’s long-standing academics Prof Tim Jickells has been recognised and honoured in this way.

“Tim has taught at UEA for over 30 years and has played a hugely important role in marine and environmental sciences in the international arena.”

Professor Jickells joins a long list of honours from UEA over years, this year he joins UEA Chancellor and local author, Rose Tremain, who is receiving her second honour, having previously been made a CBE and now a Dame for services to writing and Professor Anne Osbourn from the John Innes Centre, on the Norwich Research park which neighbours UEA, who has been made an OBE for services to Plant Science. From Norfolk famed drummer Rodger Taylor, best known for his work with Queen who was born in Kings’ Lynn, west Norfolk has been made an OBE for services to music and John Cushing, dubbed ‘Mr Christmas’ for his running of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular each year, has been made an OBE for services to charity.

