UEA release update on Covid-19 guidance following government’s decision to lift Plan B restrictions
Photo: Concrete/Samuel Baxter
Following the government’s decision to lift Covid-19 Plan B restrictions, the university have sent an email to UEA students saying they “will continue to take a precautionary approach to managing the pandemic”.

The university has stipulated that they require all staff, students, and visitors to wear a face covering in all buildings on campus, unless covered by exemptions such as medical reasons, eating/drinking, when undertaking physical activity in the Sportspark, and to facilitate lip-reading.

They have also stated that they remain committed to face-to-face teaching and this will be going ahead as planned for the January assessment period and spring semester.

The university are encouraging continued lateral flow testing and strongly recommend everyone in the UEA community be fully vaccinated. A walk-in vaccination clinic is open in the LCR on Monday 24th January from 10am-5pm.

All aspects of this latest guidance will be reviewed at the end of February.

21/01/2022

Searching