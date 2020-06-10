The ceremonies for UEA students graduating in summer 2020 has been rescheduled to sometime between 12-30 July 2021.

An email from Vice-Chancellor Prof David Richardson stated this year’s graduates will be invited to summer graduation next year, although exact dates haven’t yet been released.

As reported by Concrete earlier this year, UEA made a dramatic U-turn after initially announcing graduation ceremonies for this year’s graduates were to be cancelled, to saying the event would be rescheduled, due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19.

Prof Richardson had previously stated it was “with great sadness” the decision had been made and had cited reasons such as “thousands of people travelling to campus from across the globe” and it would therefore be inappropriate to host such an event.

In an email sent to all students 10 June 2020, Prof Richardson said cancelling the July graduations for this year was “one of the hardest things I have had to do in my time as Vice-Chancellor” and he recognised “these ceremonies are a highlight of the academic year.”

Prof Richardson closed the email by saying “I know it may seem a while away at this moment but I hope you will be able to save your Graduation dates now and I very much look forward to welcoming you back to campus … I want to wish you every success in whatever and wherever the future may take you.”