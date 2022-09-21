UEA Sport and BUCS, What is it All About?

As a new university year begins, so does the thought of trying something new. Typically, this comes in the form of joining a society or club. UEA Sport oversees all the sports clubs at UEA. UEA Sport say “We pride ourselves on being able to provide a wide-ranging programme of sporting, recreational and health-promoting activities.”

There are a wide variety of clubs you can join at UEA. These range from the more conventional Football, Rugby, Netball and Athletics, to Surf, Mountaineering, Ultimate Frisbee and Korfball. There are a host of Martial Arts clubs, as well as Dance and Water sport clubs. To find out all the clubs on offer, go to www.ueasport.co.uk.

In order to join one of the clubs, you must purchase a UEA Sport membership which can be found on the UEA SU website. This costs £55 per year which contributes to the cost of running the clubs such as travel, accommodation and kits.

This membership only needs to be purchased once per academic year no matter how many clubs you end up joining.

Once this membership has been bought, you can join whichever clubs you want. Each club will require a subsequent membership fee, prices vary between clubs. These are also purchased on the UEA SU website, where you can also find out more about each club: when and where they train, committee members and how to contact them.

All UEA Sport physical activity and sporting programmes are open to participants of all abilities. If you are a wheelchair user or have accessibility requirements, please feel free to get in touch with uea+sport staff who can help liaise to ensure that the activity is adapted to your needs. Email UEA Sport at studentsport@uea.ac.uk.

Clubs at UEA participate in BUCS. BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) is the governing body for higher education sport and is responsible for inter-university sports. Taking place on Wednesdays, it is the competitive level for university sports and each year sees universities ranked on how they performed in each individual sport over the course of the academic year.

We asked UEA Sport if there are options for students who want to be active and have fun rather than compete at competitive levels? UEA Sport responded “Every student at the UEA is automatically enrolled on a free Active Campus Membership for the duration of their studies. Membership gives students access to a variety of free and heavily subsidised activities designed to benefit your physical and mental wellbeing. Activities include weekly drop ins and group exercise classes and walking trails.”

We also asked, how getting involved in sport at UEA can improve a student’s university experience. UEA said, “Joining a sport club or taking part is a fantastic way of meeting likeminded people when joining university. All our sessions are led by our student volunteers, who are on hand to answer any questions and discuss any support you may need to participate.”