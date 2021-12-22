UEA Spring 2022 Line-up

After the Autumn success of UEA Live, the Spring line-up has just been announced! This term we had some stellar speakers, from Bimini Bon Boulash to Ed Miliband, and the Spring event looks just as exciting.

Every Wednesday across March and May, with a date in April, guest speakers will be coming to the UEA campus at 7pm to discuss their latest books or projects.

Award-winning novelist Jon McGregor kicks off the event on March 2nd discussing his most recent book, Lean Fall Stand. This novel unpicks the human need to tell our stories, analysing the notion of heroism along the way. McGregor has written two story collections, five novels, and is currently Creative Writing Professor at the University of Nottingham.

With her upcoming book, Love Marriage – set to be published February 2022 – Monica Ali will take the stage on the 9th March. Ali’s work has been translated into a whopping 26 languages, and she will be discussing Love Marriage which follows two cultures, two families, and two people trying to make sense of it all.

Courttia Newland will be leading the following event on March 16th. His most recent speculative fiction novel, A River Called Time, will be the main topic of conversation, leading into the discussion of violence, governmental lies, and social inequality. This book was longlisted for the 2021 Gordon Burns Prize.

Rounding up March, Divinity Professor Kate Bowler will be getting personal in discussing her memoir, No Cure for Being Human. She will be taking us through finding beauty and truth in life, without having to look through rose-tinted glasses.

Our one April event, on the 27th, features Joanna Cannon, a Sunday Times bestselling author. She will be giving us an insight into her book A Tidy Ending, which is set to be published the following day. We’ll be celebrating the mystery, which focuses on a married woman fleeing her dark past.

Writer and presenter Shon Faye will be joining us on 4th May, discussing her debut The Transgender Issue: An Argument for Justice. This non-fiction piece looks at transgender liberation in the UK, working to unpack the many societal issues trans people face, and looking forward to more accepting, educational conversations about being trans.

Raven Smith joins the line-up on May 11th, discussing his latest book Raven Smith’s Men, which is set for release in April 2022. This brutally honest, and obviously comedic, novel explores what being a man in the modern day is like. He doesn’t shy away from discussing male privilege, and what he himself gains from it.

The final event of the Spring features Natalie and Naomi Evans, sisters and co-founders of Everyday Racism, the anti-racist platform. Their debut book, The Mixed Race Experience, comes out in April, where they share what growing up mixed race in Britain was like.

As plans stand, these events will be in person. After the crux of their talks, you will have the opportunity to ask any questions in a Live Q&A and buy the speaker’s books. You can buy tickets, or find out more information, via the UEA Live website https://bit.ly/3CXdi82. Don’t miss out!