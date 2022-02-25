The UEA Students’ Union election results have now been announced.

Please find below the list of successful candidates who will comprise the 2022-23 Student Officer team.

Full-time Officers:

Activities and Opportunities Officer – Evie Drennan

Campaigns and Democracy Officer – Serene Shibli

Postgraduate Officer – Elise Page

Undergraduate Education Officer – Taylor Sounes

Welfare, Community, and Diversity Officer – Aaron Campbell

Part-time Officers:

Black Students’ Officer – No approved candidates

Environment Officer – Sophie Ciurlik Rittenbaum

Ethical Issues Officer – No approved candidates

International Students (EU place) – Liz Bigalke

International Students (non-EU place) – Miriam Hussein

Students with Disabilities Officer (invisible disabilities place) – Georgia Hubbard

Students with Disabilities Officer (open place) – Holly Summers

Students with Disabilities Officer (physical disabilities place) – No approved candidates

LGBT+ Officer (open place) – Brandon Thomas

LGBT+ Officer (trans and non-binary place) – No approved candidates

Mature Students’ Officer – No approved candidates

People of Colour Officer (open place) – Ameer Al-Magidi

Women’s Officer – Alice Goldsney

Multiple place roles:

Non-portfolio Officer (4 places available) – Chris Kershaw, Nathan Wyatt

NUS Delegate (5 places available) – Ivo Garnham, Ayane Hida, Nathan Wyatt, Deena Mathai, Md Rahman