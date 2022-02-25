UEA Students’ Union election results
Image: UEA Students' Union
The UEA Students’ Union election results have now been announced.

Please find below the list of successful candidates who will comprise the 2022-23 Student Officer team.

Full-time Officers:
Activities and Opportunities Officer – Evie Drennan
Campaigns and Democracy Officer – Serene Shibli
Postgraduate Officer – Elise Page
Undergraduate Education Officer – Taylor Sounes
Welfare, Community, and Diversity Officer – Aaron Campbell

Part-time Officers:
Black Students’ Officer – No approved candidates
Environment Officer – Sophie Ciurlik Rittenbaum
Ethical Issues Officer – No approved candidates
International Students (EU place) – Liz Bigalke
International Students (non-EU place) – Miriam Hussein
Students with Disabilities Officer (invisible disabilities place) – Georgia Hubbard
Students with Disabilities Officer (open place) – Holly Summers
Students with Disabilities Officer (physical disabilities place) – No approved candidates
LGBT+ Officer (open place) – Brandon Thomas
LGBT+ Officer (trans and non-binary place) – No approved candidates
Mature Students’ Officer – No approved candidates
People of Colour Officer (open place) – Ameer Al-Magidi
Women’s Officer – Alice Goldsney

Multiple place roles:
Non-portfolio Officer (4 places available) – Chris Kershaw, Nathan Wyatt
NUS Delegate (5 places available) – Ivo Garnham, Ayane Hida, Nathan Wyatt, Deena Mathai, Md Rahman

