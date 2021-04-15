UEA to introduce blended learning after Easter

The University of East Anglia plans to resume teaching on Monday 26 April with a mix of in-person sessions and continued online learning.

With changing government restrictions, UEA has prepared to accommodate a partial return to in-person teaching. However, students who are continuing with online learning are encouraged to stay at home until restrictions change again on 17 May.

After Easter, both undergraduate and postgraduate students will see a mix of blended learning. Those returning to in-person teaching will only be doing so on an essential basis. Activities such as practical laboratory work, field-work and specialist sessions will be permitted. Students on applicable courses are due to receive further details.

Those on courses with previous in-person arrangements, such as the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, will continue to follow existing rules for their cohorts.

In an email sent from Emma Smith, PVC for Student Experience and Education, all students returning to campus are encouraged to regularly test for COVID-19. It is advised that students test at least once a week if on campus. Students are also asked to complete a rapid COVID-19 test before travelling back to University.

In the latest figures from UEA, on Tuesday 13 April, 2 students and 1 staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.