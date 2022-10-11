UEA to offer new SME-entrepreneurial programme

Norwich Business School, part of UEA, is one of a small number in the UK offering a new programme to give entrepreneurs and SME business leaders a competitive advantage. The Help to Grow Management course will be delivered online and face-to-face and will contain 10 hours of 1:1 mentoring from established entrepreneurs and business experts, with the first cohort beginning in November.

Head of Norwich Business School, Professor Olga Tregaskis, is “delighted” to deliver the new programme, with the school having been awarded the Small Business Charter (an acknowledgement of the school’s support for businesses in the region) earlier this year. The course will give SME business leaders access to world-leading expertise and provides them with skills to help them grow their businesses, as well as the opportunity to create professional networks to utilise in the coming years.

Programme director Dr Tiago Botlelho highlights the help the government are providing to fund the programme making the total cost just £750 per person. Dr Botlelho emphasises, “given

that the course has 90pc of its cost covered by the government, this is the perfect tool for them to understand the risks associated with growth and the best ways to hedge the risks in very stormy waters – so they can take the best decisions possible.” Designed to aid entrepreneurs through taking the next step in their growth journey, the programme will be open to senior leaders in UK-based SMEs that have been operating for over a year and have between 5 and 249 employees.

The course covers four main areas, Dr Botelho explained. “The first part is understanding what a company does and its strategies for growth and innovation,” he said. “Then it moves to how the company engages with customers and building a business sustainably – and lastly, how to implement this by looking at the operations and financial strategies.”

Reflecting on the necessity of the new programme, the academic leaders added, “for several years, we have run a master’s in Enterprise and Business Creation – so we were already doing very similar things to the Help to Grow programme. We also have the Low Carbon Innovation Fund within the UEA, so we have a lot of connections within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.” Those who enroll on the course will have access to mentors who are all former or current entrepreneurs, allowing for valuable insight into the challenges involved in growth from those who have had that experience.

UEA Business Society President Ines Fisher comments, “this amazing opportunity and unique experience will set Norwich Business School apart from many others, and I’m proud to be part of the NBS family. The programme launch shows the school’s decision to better the opportunity of entrepreneurs of future generations.”

The first cohort of the Help to Grow: Management course is due to start on November 28th, with four cohorts of 25 people expected by March 2023. An online event is being held on Wednesday, October 26th, 5:30-6:30 pm, at which Professor Olga Tregaskis and Dr Tiago Botelho will give more information about the Help to Grow: Management programme. For additional information about the Help to Grow: Management programme and details of the event, you can email info.helptogrow@uea.ac.uk or visit www.uea.ac.uk/web/business/grow-your-business/help-to-grow-management