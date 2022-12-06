UEASU Council proposes removal of Antony Gormley’s Statues

The Student Union Council has passed a motion calling for UEA to remove the famous (or infamous) Antony Gormley statues that are placed around campus. The art installation was placed in 2017, and whilst the university had stated that it is proud to be hosting “thought-provoking work”, they have drawn criticism from students from back then until now.

The art installation is part of a bigger project by Gormley called “Another Time” and features 100 life-sized human statues placed in a nation-wide art exhibit. Gormley has stated that the aims of these works is “an attempt to bear witness to what it is like to be alive and alone in space and time” and explore a human experience.

UEA is host to three of three of Gormley’s statues placed on the walkway of UEA’s library and on the roofs of the Biology department and UEA library. Whilst the statue on UEA’s walkway is considered good luck by students, many have complained about the placement of the other two statues and the way they eerily look like someone about to make an attempt on their own life. This resulted in a petition back in 2017 for the statues to be removed, but this did not come to pass. Gormley, most famously known for the art piece, “Angel of the North” defended his work at the time, stating that all art should be “unsettling” and that the installation had “nothing to do with suicide”. Rather, “they’re actually to do with life and they’re placed on the skyline in a way to make us think about space and distance.”

On Thursday 24th November, at the last Student Union Council meeting, Ethical Issues Officer Alice Bethell proposed that the statues be removed at the end of their five year loan period, which would be complete by the end of this academic year. The motion proposed that the SU lobby the university to hasten the removal of the statues, and to ensure that it take into account student opinions when installing controversial work in the future. Currently, it is uncertain whether the statues will be moved to other locations of if they will be permanently removed from campus as they near the end of their loaning period.