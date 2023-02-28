UEASU Elections 2023: Full-Time Officer Candidate Interviews

Student Union elections are once again underway here are UEA! We have people passionately campaigning to run as your full time and part time officers for the year ahead. Here at Concrete we acknowledge that sometimes things get a bit overwhelming, so we sat down with your candidates running for the Full Time Officer positions of Activities and Opportunities, Welfare Communities and Diversity, Campaigns and Democracy, Undergraduate and Postgraduate officers to give them a chance to speak to our readers about their campaigns!

Can you outline three main aims you’d like to implement if you’re the successful candidate?

Ollie Dyson – Activities and Opportunities

Introduce a mascot that the whole UEA community can get behind, particularly on days like derby day.

Increase the support that academic schools give academic societies

Bring back the Sportsnight warmup, where SU Bar drinks are discounted in the run up to Sportsnight, but also with controlled drinking games.

Luke Johnson – Activities & Opportunities

I’m looking at protecting clubs in the cost of living crisis and making sure members can still join, and that clubs are receiving fair funding.

There’s a broad range of societies that are often fighting for attention, so I want to raise awareness of the different types and get different people involved.

Other aims include saving our club nights and bringing back our night bus. It’s a bit of a joke that you can’t get transport after midnight. Getting buses until 1 or 1:30 am shouldn’t be a problem for students to have.

Nathan Wyatt – Welfare, Community & Diversity

Act as a louder voice for students. I will advocate for you all publicly and in meetings with UEA.

Cost of Living support. I’ve worked to secure realistic and achievable solutions to the problems facing students, from warm banks to rent rebates! I will use my new platform to push for rent freezes, bursaries and more free-to-use items in the SIZ/Library.

Protecting underrepresented and marginalised groups: The Student of Colour Ambassador Scheme has worked really well in the schools that it currently operates in. I would push for this programme to be active in all facilities in UEA.

Brandon Thomas – Welfare, Community and Diversity

Reach out to peer support communities who feel as though their voices aren’t represented as much by the SU and allow more representation within communities.

Make the uni more accessible for people with disabilities or neurodivergences. Aiming towards events with alcohol being the minority instead of the majority.

Tackling sexual harassment as a whole in the uni, as well as more education about what to do if a friend has been spiked on a night out and where you can find help.

Taylor Sounes – Undergraduate Education

Making sure everyone has access to lecture recordings. I’m trying to get a policy passed so lecturers make them available to all students rather than only some.

Putting students at the heart of any response or lobbying efforts we see as a result of potential strikes and marking boycotts.

Building stronger and better academic communities. Which means strengthening academic reps, conveners and course reps in every school and faculty.

Elise Page – Postgraduate

Finances are massively on everyone’s minds right now, with the cost of living crisis and UEA’s financial situation. That’s why I have a plan to lobby the government to increase the financial support to postgraduates.

Fighting racism, colonialism, and antisemitism is a major point of my manifesto. UEA is a community of diversity where everyone should be valued for who they are, we have each other’s backs and together we can fight hate.

The UEA is proposing some major changes and no-one knows what they will be. Students deserve to be consulted, and my mandate is to protect postgraduates particularly.

Serene Shibli Sexton – Campaigns & Democracy

Finish the democracy review because it is a long-term project. I’ve done a lot of research and planning and I’ve already taken it to the democratic procedures committee and senior management team.

Improving student community – Lots of societies want to do big things but struggle to contact each other. I want to work with and across societies to make communication easier.

Focusing on smaller scale problems that affect day-to-day life. E.g. the elevators that keep breaking all the time.

What made you Interested in the role? How does your university experience so far reflect this?

Ollie (A&O) – Tennis and Squash became my life, especially when I became tennis president last year. It completely transformed my uni experience and the challenges I faced made me want to be in a position where I can change things for the better.

Luke (A&O) – I’ve always been politically active, I introduced two motions that have been passed in Union Council. Unionising the SU bar to ensure better rights for them back in November was one of them. The other was mandating that the SU becomes a real living wage employer once they’re financially viable.

Nathan (WC&D) – In Year 1 at school a new boy from Poland named Kryspin joined and I went on the computer with my mum and found some Polish phrases I could use to talk to him. We ended up becoming great friends and I still remember saying ‘dzien dobry jestem Nathan’ to him! At uni I’ve tried to continue that ethos and be a friendly face and listening ear to everyone who needed it.

Brandon (WC&D) – I’ve been listening to people’s views and ideas and how I’ve been supporting them in my SU role as LGBT officer. I want to help our more, and if I’m going to be in Norwich for a few more years, I might as well try!

Taylor (UG) – I’ve really enjoyed the job. Having done it for six months, I know the uni well and it gives me the ability to deal with issues a lot quicker because I’m no longer finding my feet. There’s a chance for us to really do some good and make UEA work for students even more than they already are.

Elise (PG) – Since July 2022, I’ve been the Full-Time Officer for Postgraduates. I’ve met with SU groups like the Trustee Board, PG Committee and Student Officer Committee; members of UEA staff across all levels, talking about issues of equality, employability, experience, research and more; and people outside the University, like BBC Radio and the Trussel Trust. It’s been an amazing experience.

Serene (C&D) – This is my 5th year involved in democracy and the SU, next year will be my 6th. I want to leave UEA with a student democracy healthier than when we found it, and currently it’s not and that was a really horrible realisation because we’ve all been working so hard. I want to leave UEA as a place that is thriving and students feel empowered and confident to bring about the changes they want to see.

Is there anything from last year’s officer you would carry forward this year? Is there anything you want to do differently?

Ollie (A&O) – Evie has done such an amazing job in tough circumstances this year. I would endeavour to continue this, by giving 100% to the role at all times like she has and keep all costs that students have to pay to a minimum, both for societies and sports, as there should be no financial barriers to someone joining any student group.

Luke (A&O) – I really love club and society of the month, it’s a really good way to celebrate what’s going on at UEA. I would love to uphaul Damn Good, and have a music-themed club night every 3rd week of the month. I also want to reform associate memberships so people in the surrounding area (City College of Norwich students, NUA students and alumni) don’t miss out because of a broken system.

Nathan (WC&D) – Aaron and I have had a really good working relationship this year and I want to continue his legacy. From Spectrum to Rep your Flag, there are lots that UEA can thank Aaron for. That being said, I would put extra focus on the disabled community who still feel unrepresented at UEA. As someone with an invisible disability myself (Coeliacs Disease) I will be able to effectively represent and uplift the concerns of disabled students on campus

Brandon (WC&D) – I would love to keep doing the events Aaron has started and reach out to the societies, groups and communities who don’t have as much rep in university. All students need to do is ask me and I will see what I can do. I would like to introduce more accessibility and I know AA has worked very well in that but I want to try pushing it more forward e.g. more supplies towards the nap nook which the Disability PTO has been working towards.

Taylor (UG) – I’m proud of the work we’ve done on the cost of living. I think supporting students through strikes is the other big thing that I need to continue doing next year. The feedback I get to do better is that we need to do a better job talking about what we actually do and engaging people more. I want to be able to reflect on our achievements, because it’s so important highlighting what we do.

Elise (PG) – One thing I’m going to keep developing is the PG Live idea, which will be a type of accessible, collaborative mini-conference, and other employability opportunities PGSU can facilitate. Something I would learn from is being strong on our messaging – for example some students have expressed disappointment in the SU’s response to the UCU strikes. It’s important to represent everyone’s voices, but that doesn’t mean we can’t amplify ALL student voices with a strong message.

Serene (C&D) – I think I’ve done a good job speaking to students, whenever I can I’ve been going to student events and trying to encourage people to attend things like council meetings. To get better at? Officer updates. Social media scares me so much, I get anxious about it, I need to get better at it, because I do care and I want students to know exactly what’s going on and that I’m doing the best I can. I’m not perfect but I’m doing the best that I can and that’s what matters.

For Serene, (running for C&D) how will you manage contentious issues which may come up as part of your role, such as strikes and finances?

Serene – At the moment, our policy says we support the UCU, and all students in their unions no matter what union or jobs they are in. I understand so many people don’t like the strikes, regardless of their political views. I know it impacted my education – I missed classes and didn’t redo that content, but we can’t control what the UCU do. It means the best way to end periods of striking is by supporting them even if they don’t like them because that puts pressure on the uni to enter discussion with the unions – remember it’s UCEA – but the VC is a representative there.

For Taylor and Elise (running for UG and PG respectively), how will you manage student concern around course-cutting?

Taylor – I’m one of the student reps on the council. Every time they bring something like this up, my question is always “how are you going to support students and what is the transition?”. Having a strong rep system at ‘local levels’ in the schools will help me recognise where the problems are and bring that to higher levels.

Elise – I’m not going to shut up about it. I have a background and interest in activism and I know there are a wide range of tactics we can take. One route is the fact that FTOs sit on important Uni meetings like Senate and Council. In fact, I’m writing this just after a Uni meeting where I asked a question about how students will be consulted about any changes to the university, and I didn’t feel the response was satisfactory, so I pushed until I got a proper response

For Nathan and Brandon (both running for WC&D), how will you manage concerns about student welfare as a result of cost of living and University uncertainty?

Nathan – I don’t think ‘manage’ is what we should do – the right thing is to listen to the concerns of students and use them to push the university to act. There is only so much the Student Union can do, and we have to admit that while we can help students, it is the university that is in the financial position to make real lasting change, not us.

Brandon – I will be trying everything I can to help students with the cost of living crisis because energy bills are still very high and basic essential needs are very pricy at the moment. And then there’s the uncertainty of redundancies and striking. Student voices need to be heard – They’re paying to go to uni and not getting the right experience which is not fair on them.

For Ollie and Luke (both running for A&O) how will you manage the dynamic between UEASport and SU societies equally?

Ollie – I believe we need more collaboration between societies and clubs, as the current division between the two encourages less interaction. There are so many opportunities that can benefit both sides, like joint socials working on charity campaigns together, and this is something that needs to be promoted much more.

Luke – For UEASport, I want to make sure that funding for clubs gets evenly split. For societies, it’s about raising awareness and telling students it’s all right if you don’t want to join sports. I really want to push academic societies next year as a way to help schools facing budget cuts across the unis – they’re going to be more important than ever.

Anything else you’d like to tell voters?

Ollie (A&O) – The most important thing is just to vote, as these elections do matter. The SU only represents the students if the officers have the support of those that vote.

Luke (A&O) – At the end of the day, students need to be willing to be involved in clubs and socs. Committees are great opportunity to expand on any skills you have. And we’re all students, there shouldn’t be anything daunting about them. You should be able to have a group of friends there, and have different opportunities.

Nathan (WC&D) – I love this university as much as you all do, and that is why I’m so angry about the current crisis that UEA finds itself. I promise you that everything I do will be for your benefit. I may seem pushy at times, but that’s only because I know we ALL deserve better, from the SU and UEA. I won’t let you down!

Brandon (WC&D) – It’s genuinely your decision on how the uni is run and if you want something to change you should get involved with the voting. Make sure you read the manifestos clearly and think about what you want.

Taylor (UG) – Talk to us. Tell me what I’m missing. What I’m passionate about is that we’re officers for students, not for ourselves. The manifesto I’ve put together is based on things I’ve learned on the job and talking to students, but there will be blind spots and if you think I’m missing something come and tell me about it.

Elise (PG) – The challenges facing us all at UEA right now are massive, and it’s okay to be worried. We’re not going to back down, we’re going to fight as much as we can to get the best outcome possible.

Serene (C&D) – Read the manifestos and make informed decisions. If you don’t think we’re not doing a good enough job then hold us accountable – make sure we’re doing our jobs. The power is in your hands. I want to empower students to feel like they can do things and talk to us, and make our lives a little harder.

Finally, where can we find more information about your campaign?

Ollie (A&O) – Through my Instagram or Facebook @ollieforactivities or the SU website elections page.

Luke (A&O) – My Instagram @luke4activities and you can email me. I’ll be in the Hive and visiting as many clubs and societies as I can. You’ll probably see me in the Sports Exec jacket and purple jumper, that’s the iconic look!

Nathan (WC&D) – Instagram @NathanUEA or you can email me at nathan.wyatt@uea.ac.uk

Brandon (WC&D) – @brandon4welfare on Insta. You can also email me at (insert email). Plus, I’m the only candidate with pink hair!

Taylor (UG) – @taylorforundergrad on Instagram. And I’ll be in the Hive for most of the voting period, so come up and talk to me.

Elise (PG) – Seach Elise for Postgraduate Officer on Facebook and Insta to follow my campaign as it unfolds. My email inbox is always open if you’d like to chat or ask any questions e.page@uea.ac.uk. I’ll also be handing out bananas around campus during election week, so please come and find me and chat to me!

Serene (C&D) – Teams me, I’m really bad at email! Other than that, they’ll be flyers and posters around campus. I’ll also be on campus talking to students and popping into lectures and seminars. Come talk to me, I might be tired but I’m always friendly!

Concrete offered interviews to all full-time officer candidates, and provided them all with equal opportunities to participate. The absence or inclusion of any candidates is not an indication of support or lack of by Concrete. The full list of candidates for FTO and PTO roles can be seen here: Your 2023 Student Officer candidates are here!

You can cast your vote at ueasu.org. Voting closes Thursday 2 March at 10am.

Interviews conducted by Libby Hargreaves, Badriya Abdullah and Matthew Stothard.