UEbaes: Campus Love Stories (1)

Before going to uni, I was fiercely determined to be single, I’d sworn off men completely. I was so excited to enjoy the university experience. So, there’s the ironic back story.

It was the second week of uni, and I’d already fallen victim to fresher’s flu. I was in my kitchen wearing my pjs, no make-up, hair unbrushed, and honestly looking like a snotty mess. Then, this gorgeous man walks into the kitchen with my flatmate to get the tuna my flatmate had bought for him (romantic, I know). I immediately fancied him but was painfully aware that I looked quite possibly the worst I could which did absolutely no favours to my confidence, yet I persevered and initiated a conversation with him.

That very evening, I invited him over. He stayed around and never stopped staying. Ten days later, we said “I love you” and became official. Currently, I’m typing this at his home, almost eight months into our relationship, so I’d like to think we did something right.

Sometimes life can take you through the opposite of what you thought you wanted: I wanted to be single, instead I fell in love for the first time on the second week of being at uni. From experience, if you are looking for love, you should not be in a relationship. In fact, you are ready to be in a relationship when you are ready to be single. Wanting a relationship risks only being in one for the ‘validation’ and ‘safety’ a relationship supposedly brings, instead of falling in love with the person.

Finally, when you know, you know.