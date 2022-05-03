UEbaes: Campus Love Stories (1)
Image: Unsplash
Home of the Wonderful

UEbaes: Campus Love Stories (1)

Before going to uni, I was fiercely determined to be single, I’d sworn off men completely. I was so excited to enjoy the university experience. So, there’s the ironic back story.

It was the second week of uni, and I’d already fallen victim to fresher’s flu. I was in my kitchen wearing my pjs, no make-up, hair unbrushed, and honestly looking like a snotty mess. Then, this gorgeous man walks into the kitchen with my flatmate to get the tuna my flatmate had bought for him (romantic, I know). I immediately fancied him but was painfully aware that I looked quite possibly the worst I could which did absolutely no favours to my confidence, yet I persevered and initiated a conversation with him. 

That very evening, I invited him over. He stayed around and never stopped staying. Ten days later, we said “I love you” and became official. Currently, I’m typing this at his home, almost eight months into our relationship, so I’d like to think we did something right. 

Sometimes life can take you through the opposite of what you thought you wanted: I wanted to be single, instead I fell in love for the first time on the second week of being at uni. From experience, if you are looking for love, you should not be in a relationship. In fact, you are ready to be in a relationship when you are ready to be single. Wanting a relationship risks only being in one for the ‘validation’ and ‘safety’ a relationship supposedly brings, instead of falling in love with the person.

Finally, when you know, you know.

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

03/05/2022

About Author

Alexandra Ashby



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Photo: Unsplash
Review: Wasp at UEA’s Drama Studio
Image: Concrete/Samuel Baxter
UEA Post Room Moves to The Street
Image: Metin Yilmaz
Welcome to the Concrete Jungle: Senior Sports Writer Metin Yilmaz interviews UEA MMA ahead of charity event

What do you think?

Calendar
May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on L.Hargreaves@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching