UK Government Outlines new COVID-19 Guidelines

Speaking in parliament today, the Prime Minister set out a number of changes to coronavirus restrictions across the country.

The news follows an increase from COVID alert level 3 to 4 yesterday, which reflects an increase in cases and infection rate. Pubs and restaurants will now be required to close by 10pm, and staff will be required to wear face coverings to combat this increased spread. The advice surrounding non-essential work is people should work from home where possible. Other changes include a limit on wedding guests to 15, mask wearing required in taxis, and planned relaxing of restrictions on sports games to be postponed. The rule on social groups of up to six people now also applies to indoor sports.

Leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, supports these measures. He said that the government must take action to control the virus now, and that the need for a second national lockdown, like that seen in March, would indicate a “failure of government”.

The PM has said people can expect these restrictions or similar to be in place for up to 6 months. Speaking in parliament today he said:

“A month ago, on average around a thousand people across the UK were testing positive for Coronavirus every day. The latest figure has almost quadrupled to 3,929.

“Yesterday the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser warned that the doubling rate for new cases could be between seven and 20 days with the possibility of tens of thousands of new infections next month.

“Yesterday, on the advice of the four chief medical officers, the UK’s Covid alert level was raised from 3 to 4, the second most serious stage, meaning that transmission is high or rising exponentially. So this is the moment when we must act.”