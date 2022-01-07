University attribute low food hygiene rating in the campus shop to “key staff shortages due to Covid-19”

Following an inspection on 13th December, the ‘Shop AT UEA’ has been given a food hygiene rating of 1 on a scale of 0 to 5.

According to Food Standards Agency website, improvement is necessary for hygienic food handling (e.g. preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling, and storage) and major improvement is necessary in the management of food safety.

Phil Steele, Director of Commercial Services at UEA, said: “We are very disappointed with this result and we have already taken measures to improve our processes from this audit, which was carried out at a time when the shop was suffering from key staff shortages due to COVID-19. Since the audit, all staff have been retrained on food safety, and we have brought in additional training for all staff and reviewed our processes to ensure we meet all necessary standards.

“We are committed to providing a shop fit for the needs of our students and all of these measures have been brought in ahead of the start of the spring semester in the next couple of weeks. We will be inviting Environmental Health Officers (EHO) to return to the shop for a reaudit as soon as possible and we’re very confident that they will see a marked improvement.”

Formerly known as the SU shop, the establishment passed into university ownership in August 2020. UEA agreed to take over management of the SU Shop, Unio Coffee, and food sales in the SU bar after concerns the Students’ Union would go bankrupt.

Concrete have requested a copy of the food safety officer’s report on which the food hygiene rating is based.