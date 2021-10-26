University to reintroduce discounted taxi scheme after student staff outrage
Image: Unsplash
News

University to reintroduce discounted taxi scheme after student staff outrage

In a statement collected by Concrete, the University have announced their intentions to reintroduce the discounted taxi scheme for student staff members working late nights at their venues.

A university spokesperson said: “The university is currently reviewing policies and is planning to reintroduce a UEA version of this discounted taxi scheme. Unfortunately, there is a different set of financial criteria that applies to the University as an employer as opposed to the Students’ Union and that needs resolving initially”.

UEA agreed to take over management of several SU outlets after concerns the SU would go bankrupt in August 2020. The scheme was discontinued after this takeover, but the SU continue to offer all its student staff in their venues who work past 10pm the opportunity to take a taxi home, for a cost of £2.

The Students’ Union Welfare, Community, and Diversity Officer Aaron Campbell stated: “We hoped this provision would be taken on by the university for student staff working in the ex SU premises such as the shop. We feel it is a real shame that the university is not offering this service and that this could impact student safety and we would urge them to reconsider”.

26/10/2021

