I’m awaiting the release of The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern, due to be released November 5th 2019. Her upcoming work is Morgenstern’s first release since her 2011 novel The Night Circus, a gorgeous and atmospheric imagining of mystery and secrets taking place in a travelling circus. I fell in love with this novel when I first read it, and it altered my expectations for how beautifully and emotionally written fantasy can be. The Starless Sea promises lovers, liars, and pirates and I can’t wait to see what Morgenstern brings to the table next this November!

