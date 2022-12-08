USA outplay England as they hold on to unbeaten record against England at World Cup’s with 0-0 draw

In a semi-full Al Bayt Stadium, as has been the theme with this World Cup, a dire performance dragged England to a 0-0 draw with USA. The best chances of the game fell to Americans Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie with the former hitting the crossbar and the latter blazing over from eight yards out. Harry Kane had a late chance for England but squandered a header wide.

With the naming rights of football on the line, buoyant English fans and optimistic Americans descended upon the Qatari evening. With England unchanged from their thumping win over Iran, many were hoping for similar treatment to be handed out to USA.

Following a slow start to the game, the first chance fell to Harry Kane who got on the end of Saka’s cut-back, but his shot was blocked well by Fulham defender Tim Ream.

Then the chances started falling the way of USA.

A chance for Timothy Weah was the product of American dominance in midfield and down England’s left-hand side. Pulisic faced-up England right-back Trippier and fired a shot past Pickford and which thundered against the crossbar. Then followed arguably the best chance of the game. Again, down England’s left side, USA found space to deliver a cross which fell to the feet of midfield Weston McKennie, who from eight yards out managed to blast the ball over the bar.

To sum up the sparsity of chances and action within the first half, in a World Cup that is beginning to be known as “the one with loads of added time”, the fourth-official only saw fit to add on the one minute.

The second half proved to be no more thrilling. A concession of corners for USA saw England’s best player of the night, Harry Maguire, head away nearly every single one. As the half progressed it looked clearer that England would quite happily settle for a point which near-enough guarantees them passage into the knockout stage.

A lack of pressing from England throughout was evident with the midfield chasing shadows for much of the game. The attack offered little-to-nothing, and Southgate eventually made substitutions, but they came too late to change the result.

England looked slightly better with the introduction of Grealish and Henderson, but by that point both sides looked content to put the contest to rest and focus on their final group-stage games.

The final chance of the game fell to England, Luke Shaw had the opportunity to deliver a ball into a crowded penalty area with the game three minutes into the allocated four. What resulted was mistimed header from the England captain leaving the watching England supporters with the heads in their hands and a bad taste in their mouths.

The win over Iran gave supporters who were pessimistic entering the tournament, renewed belief that England might just be the real deal. However, all that good work has gone to waste and yet another dire England tournament performance has burst any bubble that was created. England looked tired and lost for ideas in a game that played out very similarly to their draw to Scotland at the Euro’s, yet it must be remembered that following boos from fans and many calling for Southgate to be sacked, England went on to reach the final.

However, they were outplayed by USA who deserved more from the game than England did. A mixture of sluggish performances, a poor press and clueless attack might just put any travel plans football had of coming home, on hold.

Next up the final group-stage game against Wales on Tuesday night.