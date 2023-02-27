Breaking: Vice-Chancellor David Richardson resigns

In a Communications email sent at 11am today, Dr Sally Howes (Chair of UEA Council) has announced the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

“Last week I met with Prof David Richardson to discuss with him the future plans and strategic direction of the University. At that meeting David advised me of his decision to resign from his position of Vice-Chancellor and President of UEA with immediate effect. I have accepted his resignation.”

In a personal statement to the UEA community, the former Vice-Chancellor wrote “I have been conscious of the need for a new vision for UEA since we began to emerge from Covid in 2021 and have deliberated whether I am the person to lead that vision or whether a new vision needs a new leader. After 15 years on the Executive Team and nine years as Vice-Chancellor, I have concluded now that the time has come for me to step away”. The full statement can be found here: Prof David Richardson personal statement to the UEA community – About

Dr Howes described the event as a “sad day for the University”.

“In the short term, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Christine Bovis-Cnossen will be Acting Vice-Chancellor. UEA Council has begun the search for David’s successor. I will keep you updated on how Council will take this change in leadership forward.”

More information to follow.