Voices of Black history, hosted by Womanist and Decolonise HUM/LDC

Greeted by the soothing sounds of Ella Fitzergerald, scores of students sat in anticipation for the ‘Voices of Black history’ evening where the work of Black writers who have shaped our history were read aloud, hosted by the Womanist and Decolonise HUM/LDC societies.

Krysta-Jo McKenzie, the president of Womanist society, lead us through the history of prominent Black literary organizations dedicated to amplifying Black voices in their struggle against racial discrimination and oppression. The Black Panther Party newspaper, I learned, became the most widely read Black newspaper in the United States, with a weekly circulation of more than 300,000 from 1968 to 1971, requiring all Party members to read it thoroughly before it could be sold. 25 cents were all they asked for, with half of the revenue spent on printing costs and the other half spent campaigning, selling it on street corners while enduring racial abuse, only to be reduced to a terrorist organization and imprisoned innocently for aligning themselves with it. As Krysta said, “there was more to the Black Panthers than guns and violence.”

She moved onto speak about the Harlem Renaissance ignited by early 20th century migration, a creative explosion which revived previously whitewashed African American art forms, and the Noname Book Club set up in 2020, where books written by Black authors can be sent to loved ones in prison.

Photo: Jim Gell

Speakers took it in turns to read their favourite excerpts of Black literature, ranging from prose to poetry, classic to contemporary, visceral to vehement. I asked the Womanist society committee to expand on the pieces they chose.

Mariam Jallow read For the Girl Who Died By Dancing by Kei Miller, and choose the following stanza for how it related to traditional religious attitudes at home:

“She will be surprised soon enough

to find you on a wide marble tile

in front of Jesus. She will be surprised

that the saviour has given unto you

a tall speakerbox, filled

to its brim with music,

& that you continue your peculiar art –

dancing dutty wine with a clean heart.”

“It’s my favourite because, back home, women are always admonished doing ‘dancing with dutty wine’ seeing people get concerned like it’s indecent. It’s difficult being in the eyes of religion, which usually does the opposite of what it is.” Her advice to those who wish to dance how they want? “Duttify to your heart’s content!”

How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed Jones was read by Ben Cook, his favourite excerpt being: “Well into high school in all these dreams, I had the body of a girl. The kind of girl I thought these guys would sleep with; the construction worker’s wife, the football player’s girlfriend, and the woman framed in the fridge above the wall on his office. Any woman would do, any body but my own.”

What is so stark, Ben said, was that “he has to minimize himself to fit another person’s perception of him, he doesn’t want to exist as himself, he wants to exist as someone desired, and that’s especially relevant when you consider his intersectionality as a Black gay man.” Ben went on to share a starker insight, relatable to all walks of life. “We talk about our first time a lot as a first kiss, a first sexual experience, but there’s something to be said about the first time we were discriminated against, the first slur that was thrown at us, which can be a more impactful experience as sad as that is.”

Speech, in its production and reception, as a tool for creation or destruction, resonated with Krysta’s selected quote from Audre Lorde’s Your Silence Will Not Protect You: “The machine will try to grind you into dust anyway, whether or not we speak. We sit in our corners, mute forever, while our sisters and ourselves are wasted, while our children are exploited and destroyed.”

Krysta told me she first read the book in first year, when she often “used to struggle to say what [she] needed to say.” Looking at literature as a form of self-therapy, I wondered how this text shaped Krysta’s approach to speech. “It reminds me how essential it is to speak, and how impactful it can be for yourself, and also for the people around you whether or not you see it. It’s changed the way I think about speaking. Now, I think about it more in terms of what needs to be said.”

Keep up to date with more events like these by following them at @ueawomanistsoc, @decolonisehum and @decoloniseldc.