What to Look Forward to This Summer

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the world in more ways than we can count, from lives lost to job issues and having to adapt to an entirely new lifestyle. More than a year since the first outbreak, and we are still amid a slow yet steady recovery. But summer is fast approaching and there are quite a few things we can all look forward to.

First off, it’s safe to say that the rest of us can expect a vaccine sometime soon. The UK government insists that all adults, from 18 to 49, will be offered their first dose by the end of July. Of course, these age groups will take turns from the oldest to the youngest. We’re still a long way from hugging, no masks, and socializing freely, but this does mean we are one step closer to a post-pandemic world.

There are plenty of exciting musicals coming our way this summer, including the long-awaited Cinderella by Andrew Lloyd Webber scheduled to premiere in West End on July 14. While Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal is once again postponed, Frozen the Musical is hitting the West End at the end of August. As for me, I can’t wait for the premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical film In the Heights on June 9.

In terms of movies, there’s no shortage of great titles coming out either. You can watch Cruella, the live-action adaptation of the classic 101 Dalmatians, on May 28. The newest installment of Fast & Furious will release on June 25, whereas the much-anticipated standalone Black Widow is set to premiere on July 9.

For the sports fans among you or anyone who misses the euphoria of the largest worldwide event, you can look forward to the Olympic Games. Yes, the fact that Tokyo 2020 is held in 2021 is a testament of the times we’re living in. Many of the details are still up in the air, but it’s set to start on July 23. While we can’t attend in person, I would think joining in the revelries via live streaming is good enough for most at this point.

Another thing you can look forward to is the pink supermoon. On April 27 and May 26, the moon will be much closer to Earth than usual, thus appearing larger and brighter. It’s an uncommon phenomenon that occurs once around every 14 full moons, with the most impressive ones happening in January 1948 then again in November 2016. If you want to snap a photo, make sure your flash is turned off!

On to the simpler things, summer means sunshine, warmth, and generally good weather. It’s the perfect time to start going outside and explore the nature around you. If you live near hiking trails, lakes, or beaches, make the most out of them. You can enjoy activities such as hiking, swimming, and camping at a safe distance, or simply go on an adventure with your household.

For so long, summer has always been a symbol for freedom, happiness, and hope. Why does this year have to be any different? Sure, there are more things happening that are out of our control, but it is what we make of them that truly matters.