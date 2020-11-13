Wild Paths Festival announce Insta Live Sessions happening this weekend

Following the success of this year’s socially distanced Wild Fields Festival, the organizers of the festival have released details on their Insta Live Sessions, happening on the 14th and 15th of November. These sessions are happening in collaboration with two Norwich venues, The Garnet and The Rumsey Wells.

Virtual gigs and performances have been popular since Covid restrictions began in March, and many bands and artists have found them wildly successful.

The Insta Live Sessions will feature an assortment of artists, including Three Years Younger and Olly Davies on Saturday, and The Year in Pictures and Joe Millett on Sunday. You can see the full timetable of performances below!