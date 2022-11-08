Will Of The People: Muse’s Return to their Roots

I’ve been a fan of Muse since I was eleven. I lived for the moments where I listened to a song from their old works and stopped in my tracks. Since Drones, this has not happened. Muse fans, music critiques and artists alike were unanimous in their agreement: Muse are past their prime, and their new music fails to grab the world’s attention like their 2000s predecessors.

Yet as I sequestered over my keyboard at the desk in my childhood bedroom, preparing for university, I heard Will of The People for the first time. Verona played. I stopped typing. I listened deeply, taking in every gorgeous rise of the synths, every stunning echo of Bellamy’s guitar. I realised I was crying. I can say with absolute certainty Verona is the best song Muse have released in years, and it comes from an album that should not be ignored.

Will Of The People starts with its self-titled track; a pop-punk call-to-arms reminiscent of Uprising from their most popular album, The Resistance. Much like its behemoth ancestor, it demands your attention with catchy chanting, grungy bass lines and politically charged vocals from Matt Bellamy. It’s evident Muse haven’t forgotten the political ancestry of their old albums. Although Bellamy facetiously tells listeners Will Of The People urges a populist overthrowing of a “fictional country”, his message couldn’t be clearer: We’ll smash your institution to pieces! We need a revolution!

Compliance introduces the familiar eighties synths Muse has incessantly flirted with since their last album, Simulation Theory. Their return to synthesisers à la Yazoo felt like reuniting with a well- meaning if slightly irritating relative. Think Kimmy Gibbler in Fuller House’s Pilot. Chris Wolstenholme treats us to a unique and complex bass line—the fact that it is not more prominent within the track is criminal. Liberation keeps in with the theme of spring boarding off The Resistance’s most beloved tracks. It feels like Muse’s very own Bohemian Rhapsody, United States of Eurasia. Though reminiscent of this older track, Liberation still offers something new, with fierce rolling drums from Dom Howard and vocals in the bridge you could just melt into. From the smoke of Liberation marches Won’t Stand Down. Muse want you to love this one, releasing it as the first track from Will Of The People. The guitar is distorted, strong; like two stomping feet, and the chorus is so dizzyingly strong that you can almost ignore the weaker vocals.

Muse offer a break from all the palpable unrest with Ghosts. After Simulation Theory, fans were left wondering if Muse had swapped their signature piano breaks for synths; Ghosts is a reminder Muse have not forgotten their roots. Bellamy’s finger work feels like you are falling back with his breathing sighs of sadness. Elegant and beseeching, you’ll get auditory whiplash when you hear the next track. I initially dismissed You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween as sloppy leftovers from Simulation Theory, until I found myself listening to it almost every day; it’s so cheesy it should have a warning lest listeners have a dairy allergy.

But you cannot help but love it. It will not leave your head. It’s crack laced with Muse’s signature style, Howard’s frantic roll of the snare preparing you for Kill Or Be Killed.

Any fan of Muse will have heard “I miss the old Muse! They never release anything good anymore!” Kill Or Be Killed is Muse’s answer. A tribute to their well-loved style which doesn’t wear over old ground, this song assaults the senses with liberated guitar solos, soaring vocals and of course, plenty of distortion, settling with wobbling synths which introduce the shining diamond that is Verona. Oh, Verona—this entire article could be about you.

Bellamy’s vocals are haunting, pleading, amongst a ghostly synth: Can we kiss, with poison on our lips? Well, I’m not scared. The track feels like a Hollywood kiss in the rain, like watching a rocket launch. It is humanity encapsulated in five perfect minutes. By the time Euphoria rolls around, you will be mourning Verona. You might need to go back and listen again before you’re prepared for Euphoria; catchy with clean guitar work, but wholly unremarkable between Verona and We Are Fucking Fucked, the album ending bundling up all of our despondence, fear, anger and unrest towards the world into one more vertiginous rollercoaster ride. A battle anthem for our generation. How better to express everything other than we are fucking fucked?

Reaching almost 30 years together, Simulation Theory album being received as their worst yet by fans, many of us were left wondering if this was it for the Teignmouth-based rock band. But with a musical journey combining the old sounds fans fell in love with and new experiments, Will Of The People is Muse’s demand to not be dismissed just yet.