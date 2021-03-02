Women on TV: The Inclusion Crisis
Photo: Pexels
TV

Women on TV: The Inclusion Crisis

From Wonder Woman to Rachel Green to Villanelle, the presentation of gender on television has progressed since the 1970s. There has been an increase in inclusivity and a reduction in gendered stereotypes of women on television. 

Wonder Woman is a figure of empowerment yet is sexualised and subjected to the male gaze. ‘Friends’ introduces Rachel to our screens as the epitome of spoiled, yet throughout the series, she moves away from this and towards an empowered woman advocating female independence. ‘Killing Eve’s infamous Villanelle is ruthless yet charismatic, having depth to her character. Two female protagonists engaged in a twisted game of cat and mouse are no longer just objects for sexual gratification. These programmes, whilst all possessing strong female characters, emphasise the lack of equal presentation in comparison to men.

Organisations such as the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media advocate for this equality. The non-profit organisation was set up after Davis noticed the lack of female representation in film and television. Davis spoke regarding the influence the media plays in reinforcing the unconscious societal bias toward gender and women being ‘seriously underrepresented’ on screen. 

Despite organisations fighting inequality and promoting for more inclusivity within the media, there is still a long way to go. Women are still depicted as peripheral characters written into the show, often as romantic or sexual objects. The Comprehensive Annenberg Report on Diversity found that out of the 414 films and television series studied and 11,300 speaking characters, 33% were female, and 74% were males over forty. Among this, only seven were transgender, and four were from the same television series. 

This highlights the inclusion crisis at hand. Women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community are cloaked in an ‘epidemic of invisibility’, and until representation on television can live without cultural stereotypes, there will always be inequality.

Follow Concrete on Twitter to stay up to date

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

Follow Concrete on Instagram to stay up to date

02/03/2021

About Author

Avatar

Elena Rodgers


You may also like

Photo: Pixabay
Increasing minority representation in cricket
Photo: Pexels
Mannequins, models and diversifying fashion’s ideal body
Photo: wikipedia.org
Does the fantasy genre often focus solely around Western culture and ideals?

What do you think?

Calendar
March 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching