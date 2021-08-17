Women’s Cricket: Levelling the playing field?

This summer marked the much-anticipated arrival of the Hundred. A new cricket tournament in England and Wales, consisting of 100 balls per side. The increased speed of games is aimed at encouraging people to follow cricket who have not previously been fans. Notably, women’s cricket has been the undoubted success story of the tournament so far. The Hundred has seen record-high attendances, equal prize money for the women’s and men’s competitions and more exposure for women’s cricket than ever before.

I was lucky to be present at the opening game of the Women’s Hundred between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. It certainly felt like a poignant moment in the development of women’s cricket in this country, hopefully signalling a turning point to end the inequality that is rife. We were part of history as it was, at the time, the highest attendance at a women’s domestic cricket game in the UK, a record which has since been broken in this tournament. The demographic of the crowd that day highlighted another objective of the tournament, there appeared to be more people in the queue for an ice cream than a beer, suggesting that an attempt to make cricket more family friendly has made a good start.

The launch of the Hundred faced much resistance from more traditional cricket fans. The hashtag “oppose the Hundred” seemed to be trending after every mention. Those who hold that opinion cite the abandonment of the traditional county system, the alteration of common cricket phrases and the overuse of gimmicks as reasons to hate the format. Traditionalists may continue to moan but real cricket fans understand that changes might be vital to cricket continuing to thrive. The need for the game to be more accessible is essential, not least in encouraging young girls who are now able to watch cricketing role models on TV and in person every day or attracting people, who have previously found cricket boring, to a sped-up version of the game.

The Hundred has not come without its issues, not surprising for a new tournament, let alone a new format. There was a pay row for some women, who are not yet professional, needing compensation for the time they would have to be out of work, which the England and Wales Cricket Board seemed to ignore initially. There remains a divide between male and female pay, the top earning men will earn £75,000 more than the top-earning female. Even the lowest earners in the men’s tournament will be on significantly more than the top females. There was also a concern over implicit sexism in the decision to compensate fans with a full refund for an abandoned men’s match despite having seen the whole women’s game earlier that day. There is clearly still work to be done in the fight against gender inequality in cricket as well as in sport in general. Hope remains for the small steps now being made turning to giant leaps in the very near future for women’s cricket.

I have been able to witness real-life examples of the improving health of the women’s game in this country. My local club has this year started a women’s team, a success both on and off the pitch. Availability has been consistently good, with a mix of both experience and age in those wanting to participate. It has led to great performances, with members of the squad who had never held a cricket bat before this season making match-winning contributions.

The Hundred is not the first push for women’s cricket in this country. It follows events such as World Cup wins at Lord’s, the Kia Super league and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy which had a significant impact on the strength of the women’s game. However, the Hundred has made progress more public and catapulted women’s cricket at least closer to the same opportunities and facilities as the men.