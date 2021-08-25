Wuhan to Commence Mass Testing as Covid-19 Cases Rise Across China
Wuhan to Commence Mass Testing as Covid-19 Cases Rise Across China

Following a handful of positive COVID-19 tests, the authorities of Chinese city Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, have announced they will begin to test the city’s entire population.

The city of 11 million people has recorded seven new cases of the virus, the first in more than a year. Nationally, China is experiencing one of its largest outbreaks in months as 300 people test positive across 15 provinces in a span of 10 days. The growing spread of the virus has been attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant by local authorities.

The new rapid spread of COVID-19 across China has been linked to domestic travel, with the first cases of this outbreak being detected amongst staff at an airport in Nanjing. The 9.2 million inhabitants of the city have been tested three times and authorities have imposed local lockdowns. The largest rise in cases has been in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province, a popular tourist destination thought to have been visited by tourists from Nanjing. Zhong Nanshan, China’s expert on respiratory disease has described Zhangjiajie as the ‘new ground zero for China’s epidemic spread.

25/08/2021

