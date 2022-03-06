YA Love Stories

Traditionally, Young Adult fiction has been viewed as a more superficial genre. One where the same tired tropes are paraded around in different clothes, all trying to convince the reader they’ll be different from the array of books sat next to them. However, their greatest success comes in their representation of LGBTQ+ sexualities and gender expressions at a time when more teenagers than ever are openly claiming their sexuality.

My personal favourite YA novel is Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by the ever-brilliant Becky Albertalli, the inspiration for the acclaimed film Love, Simon and the TV series Love, Victor. For those unacquainted with the text, it follows Simon’s journey of coming-out in high school when his emails to a mysterious Blue fall into the hands of the wrong person. The book follows his attempts to identify this stranger, balancing the general highs and lows of the American high school experience and how it feels to fall in love for the first time.

For me, the most refreshing feature of Albertalli’s writing is that Simon knows he’s gay from the first page and has clearly known for a while, thus allowing her to explore the experiences of being closeted and being newly out rather than grappling with the larger questions of sexuality. To have a text not focus on whether a narrator is gay, but how it affects them made the text much more enjoyable to read and feel more realistic to me. By including phrases like “I’m so sick of straight people who can’t get their shit together”, Simon feels like a character you want to spend time with and reminded me of similar quips I made as a newly out teenager (and honestly still do to this day).

Likewise, the YA championing of queer love stories allows for new exploration of experiences unique to the community. These can range from experiences as small as the anxiety surrounding first dates (see the multiple endearing attempts at this in Albertalli & Adam Silvera’s joint venture What If It’s Us) to being outed on social media (as seen in Casey McQuiston’s amazing Red, White & Royal Blue). For me, YA’s biggest strength is in its inclusivity, and reminding the reader their experiences are legitimate and universal, so I look forward to adding more texts of this genre to my bookshelves.